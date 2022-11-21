Entering the 2021-22 season the Western Cloverbelt conference coaches had little consensus on who would emerge as the top team. Four teams were considered to be at the top, and teams were keeping a wary eye on Bloomer, a conference newcomer.
Ultimately, four teams came out of conference play with winning records and Fall Creek squeaked out a title with a 14-1 record. Stanley-Boyd finished right on their heels at 13-2, and teams were proven right about Bloomer when they finished with an 11-4 conference mark.
There’s a bit more clarity heading into this season, though it isn’t unanimous. Almost everyone expects Regis to be near the top, improving on an 8-7 conference record from last season. Fall Creek is a favorite, too, with several coaches picking the team to retain its crown. McDonell could make the biggest jump, with coaches expecting the team to go from 4-11 last year to contention now.
And there’s one other team people are keeping an eye on. Second-year Bloomer isn’t expected to go anywhere. While they aren’t necessarily the favorites, coaches think they’ll make some noise again.
Rick Storlie, Fall Creek’s coach, said the team lost a pair of starters from last year’s team. Cameron Martzke scored 13.2 points per game, but returner Bo Vollrath was the team’s top scorer. Vollarath totaled 18.7 ppg and added 8.8 rebounds to his average. And that was as a sophomore.
Upperclassment feature heavily for the season. Fall Creek brings four seniors to this year’s campaign, along with nine juniors. And the team has size, too. Vollrath’s 6-foot-6 frame is the tallest, but five other players stand 6-foot-3 or more. Storlie said that guarantees the team “size and scoring ability.”
“We hope to contend for the conference title,” he said. But to get there “we need to find solid guard play.”
Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven’s team should be able to match up well against Fall Creek’s size. Top scorer Domanyck Schwarzenberger averaged 12 points per game last season, and he stands 6-foot-three. But the team’s tallest player is senior forward Evan Rogge, who is 6-foot-5.
Van Grunsven’s focus is on continual effort and improvement. “We hope to be competitive every night and improve throughout the season,” he said.
McDonell may not be a favorite, but the four returning starters guarantee experience. Canan Huss’ 16 ppg led the team last season, followed closely by Eddie Mittemeyer and his 15 ppg. Both players return.
Coach Adam Schilling said the team should be able to score, but rebounding and matching up against physical teams will determine the season’s outcome.
“If we play well as a group on offense and defend at a high level, we should be competitive with most of the teams on our schedule,” he said.
The conference schedule begins with several games to watch, and could well determine the outcome for one of the top teams. McDonell and Regis face off on opening night, while the next set of conference games features Regis and Bloomer going head-to-head.
December ends with McDonell at Bloomer, and the new year will get off to a fast start with Regis visiting Fall Creek in a premium matchup.