Durand shared the Dunn-St. Croix crown last season with Spring Valley, as each compiled a 12-2 conference record. Durand emerged with the slightest of edges in a 19-5 overall mark, one win more than Spring Valley.
The consensus among the conference’s coaches is that Durand will be back near the top this season. But they may face some new competition.
Elk Mound, which finished with an 8-6 conference record last season, and Mondovi, who were a game back at 7-7, are widely expected to take leaps into contention.
Durand coach Justin Redetzke lost two starters from last year’s squad to graduation, and he knows it will take hard work to remain on top. But he has returning players Zach Nelson (15 points per game, 5 rebounds per game) and Ethan Hurlburt (13 ppg, 6 rpg) to help lead the effort.
“We should have a strong non-conference schedule, and that will test us throughout the season,” he said. The goal is to be playing the best basketball at the end of the season.
Elk Mound also returns three starters from last year’s team, including 6-foot-4 Kaden Russo and his 15.6 ppg. Opponents will definitely have to contend with Elk Mound’s ability to keep tall players on the floor. Three players hit 6-foot-5 (Logan Jereome, Jerome Delikowski and Grandt Mueller), and Sam Wenzel stands 6-foot-6.
The team hasn’t made a trip to state since 2014, and hasn’t taken a conference title since 2017, but there’s a chance this could be the year.
“We hope to compete for the conference title this year, and aspire to win a regional title,” said coach Chris Hahn.
Mondovi, the other team widely expected to leap into the top three this year, will rely on an experienced group of players. Four starters return, including last year’s top scorer. Jarod Falkner put up 14.5 ppg and averaged 10.6 rebounds.
Mondovi’s state drought is a long one, but there’s some reason for hope entering the season. Coach Ryan Christanson isn’t focused on that, though, as much as he is on making sure his team works hard on the court.
“As a player, the best compliment you can receive from someone is ‘You play really hard,’” he said. “I’m hoping our fans, parents and coaching staff can give that complement to our players every single day.”
For Colfax, the goal is to improve on last season’s 4-10 conference mark. That could be a challenge, since the team lost four starters to graduation. Elijah Entzminger returns with his team-leading 10.8 ppg, though, and coach Mark Noll is expecting good things from a tight-knit team.
“We are excited for our season,” he said. “Our kids love being around each other. We feel like we will move up in the standings. We have more players who can share it and make a play.”