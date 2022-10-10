Members of the Altoona girls tennis team explained the Railroaders’ excitement over traveling to Madison for the team State tournament. Josie Rechek said, “it’s really exciting. We’ve been working really hard for it and it’s really nice to have a title to show for our hard work.” She said she is looking forward to the level of competition at Madison. She expressed appreciation for the opportunity to challenge herself and her teammates on Wisconsin’s largest prep athletics stage.

Rechek said it was a team goal for the Railroaders to go to State, partially because as she said, “we moved into a new sectional. We knew that our biggest competition would be Regis. So, it was something we were working for during the season (Making a team appearance at state). After we beat Regis in our head-to-head match, it gave us some confidence going into sectionals, knowing we could hold them and that could get us to state.”