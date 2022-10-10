Members of the Altoona girls tennis team explained the Railroaders’ excitement over traveling to Madison for the team State tournament. Josie Rechek said, “it’s really exciting. We’ve been working really hard for it and it’s really nice to have a title to show for our hard work.” She said she is looking forward to the level of competition at Madison. She expressed appreciation for the opportunity to challenge herself and her teammates on Wisconsin’s largest prep athletics stage.
Rechek said it was a team goal for the Railroaders to go to State, partially because as she said, “we moved into a new sectional. We knew that our biggest competition would be Regis. So, it was something we were working for during the season (Making a team appearance at state). After we beat Regis in our head-to-head match, it gave us some confidence going into sectionals, knowing we could hold them and that could get us to state.”
She indicated the Altoona team started to realize its goal of the state tournament was realistic when everyone recognized, “we had the people we needed and players that we needed for it to happen. After all the hard work that we’ve put in through the season, and after going head-to-head (with Regis). It (Winning theSectional Championship) was a really good reminder that yeah, we can do it!”
Coach Greg Emerson, and Rechek said the team chemistry is excellent on and off the court.
Rechek indicated, “everyone is super supportive, and is always supporting each other. It’s like one big family and we go to practice, we can’t we work hard, and we leave and we’re so close even if it’s a good competition between players.” She elaborated the spirit of friendly competition amongst her teammates has led to increased skills on the court, and helped multiple players realize greater potential in competition and the classroom. Emerson said there are several players on the team with a 4.0 GPA, and, ”Pretty much everyone on the team has a 3.5 or higher.”
One thing the Railroaders are anticipating is filling the Nielsen Stadium with the sound of the pre-match cheer that has become a team ritual.
Before matches, the team gathers in a circle, and puts their hands in the center, and then starts chanting, “we’re down, we are not up, we are not cheerleaders, And then calls out rails on three!” The team then pumps its hands up and down three times, and breaks the circle on a downward pump with a cry of “Rails!” Hence the phrasing of” we’re down, not up.”
Another team tradition the Railroaders adopted this season is one Emerson, and the team hopes they get to maintain at state. The Altoona ladies have been wearing pink skirts this season in honor of Menomonie tennis coach Wendy Hastings who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year. Emerson explained he is not certain the pink skirts will be allowed at the state tournament, and Rechek expressed her hope they would be.