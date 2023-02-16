RAM Hockey - playoffs

RAM's Evan Gustafson celebrates with Elijah Schmidt after scoring a goal during RAM's win over River Falls on Thurday night in Altoona.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Thursday night, RAM Hockey got their postseason started with a win on their home ice.

RAM took down the River Falls Wildcats in regionals 5-1 in Altoona, led by senior forward Evan Gustafson’s hat trick.