On Thursday night, RAM Hockey got their postseason started with a win on their home ice.
RAM took down the River Falls Wildcats in regionals 5-1 in Altoona, led by senior forward Evan Gustafson’s hat trick.
With the win, RAM moves on to face the Black River Falls Co-op, the number one seed, on the road next Tuesday with a trip to the sectional finals on the line.
Less than a minute into the game, River Falls got a power play opportunity after a RAM penalty, but they were not able to take advantage.
With 11:15 left in the first period, RAM got their first power play opportunity after an interference penalty on the Wildcats. River Falls had a strong first penalty kill, not giving RAM any good scoring opportunities to keep the game scoreless.
RAM got another power play opportunity with five minutes left in the first period.
This time RAM converted, as Gustafson scored his first goal of the evening to make it 1-0 RAM. River Falls committed another penalty before RAM’s power play was up, but they held to keep the game at 1-0.
After the first period, RAM still led 1-0. They dominated puck possession in the period and led 12-3 on shots on goal.
With 14 minutes left in the second period, RAM senior Ben Biskupski scored to give them a 2-0 lead. RAM continued to dominate puck possession and led 15-5 in shots on goal.
As the second period progressed, River Falls got some momentum going on offense. Midway through the second period, they led 9-4 for the period on shots on goal, but hadn’t managed a score.
With 9:15 left in the second period, RAM got another power play opportunity, but they were unable to cash in despite several good looks at the net.
However, less than a minute after their penalty kill, RAM sophomore forward Dallen Robinson got an unassisted goal to make it 3-0.
River Falls was earning more scoring opportunities on offense, but RAM senior goalie Alex Erickson was able to keep it scoreless.
After the second period, RAM only led shots on goal 25-22 for the game, but held their 3-0 lead.
Just over three minutes into the third period, River Falls got on the board with a score by sophomore Riley Usgaard, making it 3-1. They had momentum on the offensive end, but faced an uphill battle to try to tie the game.
Less than a minute later, RAM got a power play opportunity, and in the final seconds, Gustafson picked up his second power play score of the game, making it 4-1 RAM.
With eight minutes left in the game, River Falls got a power play opportunity of their own, but were unable to cash in. They took the lead for the game in shots on goal, 33-32, but still trailed 4-1 after the power play.
After their power play, River Falls faced RAM 5-3 after a double penalty, but the Wildcats’ penalty kill kept them from increasing their lead.
With just under four minutes left, River Falls got one more power play after a RAM penalty by Gustafson. They emptied their net to go four on six on offense but still weren’t able to score.
With 1:13 left and an empty net, Gustafson completed a hat trick with his third goal of the game, making it 5-1.
RAM led 40-35 on shots on goal at the end of the game.
In the end, River Falls couldn’t keep up with RAM on defense, and despite improving on offense as the game went on, they couldn’t solve Erickson’s goaltending.
RAM will return to the ice on Tuesday, February 21 on the road in Black River Falls.