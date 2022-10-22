The ease and regularity with which the Regis offense seemed to find, and exploit, the flaws in Pacelli’s defense Friday night, is obvious from the 57-16 final score.
Pacelli went into halftime trailing Regis 44-0. The Cardinals finally scored with 7:33 on the clock in the third quarter, and found the end zone a second time less than a minute later when the Bennett Eckendorf punched over the goal line from 5 yards out.
Rambler head coach Bryant Brenner said after the game, “I’m really happy for our entire team and program for this win tonight. We get to enjoy another week of preparation together, and the fact we’re able to play a little bit longer.”
He also indicated he and his team were uncertain about the Cardinals, since Pacelli plays in a league the Regis staff was not very familiar with. Brenner said, “we haven’t played them in the last 15 years. So we were really unsure going into this one, the level of play, or what to expect; we knew they did have a very good running back in number two (Brock Birrenkott). I thought it was going to be a very stiff challenge to contain him.”
Judging from the number of times Birrenkott’s name was called as a carrier in the contest, he provided the bulk of Pacelli’s rushing yardage.
The disappointment written on the faces of many of the scarlet-and-white-clad Cardinal players after the game evidenced how difficult an ending it was for Pacelli’s season.
The Ramblers did not know who next week’s opponent would be immediately after the game, they only knew it would be one of two Dunn-St. Croix teams. Brenner said of the level-two contest, “we’ll take whoever comes to play. We’re just thankful and happy to still be playing.”
A little over an hour after the game’s conclusion, Regis learned its level-two opponent would be the Boyceville Bulldogs.
Brenner concluded his comments of for the evening by noting, “I am really grateful for all of our players and coaches, and the opportunity that we have here to enjoy each other. We all enjoy each other.”