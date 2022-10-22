Allow us to Introduce Ourselves

The Ramblers run onto to the field after being introduced as a team Friday night at Carson Park.

 Branden Nall

The ease and regularity with which the Regis offense seemed to find, and exploit, the flaws in Pacelli’s defense Friday night, is obvious from the 57-16 final score.

Pacelli went into halftime trailing Regis 44-0. The Cardinals finally scored with 7:33 on the clock in the third quarter, and found the end zone a second time less than a minute later when the Bennett Eckendorf punched over the goal line from 5 yards out.