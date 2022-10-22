There were times during Friday night’s first level playoff game between Regis and Pacelli at Carson Park, when it was difficult to tell if the visiting Cardinals believed it was possible to beat the Ramblers. Regis, who has at, or near, the top of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's poll in division seven for much of the season, made a convincing argument for its position with a 57-16 victory in the tilt.

 It likely was not a confidence boost for the Pacelli squad to go into halftime trailing Regis 44-0. The Cardinals finally scored with 7:33 on the clock in the third quarter, and and found the end zone a second time less than a minute later when the Bennett Eckendorf punched over the goal line from 5 yards out.