One year after a heartbreaking loss in the semifinals, the Regis Ramblers football team is headed to Madison for the state championship game.
The Ramblers traveled to Arcadia to face the Bangor Cardinals in the semifinals on Friday night and returned home with a 43-7 win and a ticket punched to the state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium next Thursday.
Regis got off to a strong start on defense right away, forcing a fumble on Bangor’s opening drive. They took advantage of good field position and scored on a Jack Weisenberger touchdown run, gaining an early 8-0 lead.
The Ramblers scored again in the first quarter, this time on a 38-yard touchdown run by Carson Tait to go up 15-0 early.
Bangor responded in the second quarter with a touchdown to narrow the Ramblers’ lead to 15-7. Regis responded by scoring another touchdown on the ground, this time by Josh Brickner, to go up two scores again, 22-7.
Regis still had one more score in the tank before halftime. Right before the half, quarterback Kendon Krogman hit Carson Tait for a 90-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead to 29-7.
Regis kept rolling in the second half, as Zander Rockow ran in a touchdown to make it 36-7, the fourth different running back to score in this game for Regis.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Regis head coach Bryant Brenner said they have been able to rely on their team’s group of talented running backs all season.
“We’re really blessed with a combination of speed and strength,” Brenner said. “Our top three running backs, I think they’re as good as any group of three running backs in the whole state, regardless of division.”
Rockow added one more rushing score in the fourth quarter, running in a 52-yard touchdown to extend the Ramblers’ lead to 43-7.
The Ramblers shut out Bangor’s offense in the second half, sealing a 43-7 win to send Regis to the state championship game.
Brenner said Friday night’s performance was a result of the consistency his team has played with all year.
“We’ve played pretty good defense, been pretty good offensively and made plays on special teams all year,” Brenner said. “I think we’ve been pretty consistent and it’s a result of our kids’ work ethic and commitment throughout the whole year.”
Regis will face Shiocton for the Division 7 championship on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.