From the expressions on the faces of the Regis football team, and the energy with which the Ramblers exited the field after Friday’s 53-8 victory over the Edgar Wildcats, it seemed obvious that the Regis squad who is anxious to start his celebration of earning another week to play.
For the Rambler head coach the victory was a significant one, and he said after the game, “I hope people in the Chippewa Valley realize what a special group we have. Very rarely does Edgar football get beat. To beat them in this fashion just doesn’t happen very often. Coach Sinz is one of the best coaches nationwide in the history of high school football. I think he’s ranked in the top 10. So, I hope people will realize what a significant accomplishment this is, and take a moment to recognize how special group this group is.” With that said, He concluded, “I’m really happy to be able to continue another week together.”
“I am absolutely ecstatic to be together for one more week, this group is going to enjoy this one tonight and enjoy the preparation that goes into another week. "I’m really thankful for all the players and coaches and all the people that support us, families and fans.”
Brenner called the win a full team effort, and explained his pride in the entire team’s ability to buy into putting the team first, which is apparently something Brenner in his coaching staff have been working toward.
Regis’ next step along the road to Camp Randall will be played at 7 p.m. Friday against Bangor at Arcadia.