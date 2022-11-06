Regis rolls

Regis stormed its way into the state semifinals, showing Edgar no mercy in a 53-8 romp. Next up is Bangor, with the winner earning a place in the state finals.

 Photo by Branden Nall

From the expressions on the faces of the Regis football team, and the energy with which the Ramblers exited the field after Friday’s 53-8 victory over the Edgar Wildcats, it seemed obvious that the Regis squad who is anxious to start his celebration of earning another week to play.

For the Rambler head coach the victory was a significant one, and he said after the game, “I hope people in the Chippewa Valley realize what a special group we have. Very rarely does Edgar football get beat. To beat them in this fashion just doesn’t happen very often. Coach Sinz is one of the best coaches nationwide in the history of high school football. I think he’s ranked in the top 10. So, I hope people will realize what a significant accomplishment this is, and take a moment to recognize how special group this group is.” With that said, He concluded, “I’m really happy to be able to continue another week together.”