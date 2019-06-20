One of Eau Claire’s major summer running events will “Rock the Riverfront” Saturday morning.
It’s the 25th annual RCU Charity Classic, featuring 10k and 2-mile races followed by children’s runs beginning and finishing at the RCU Corporate Center in Phoenix Park.
“We always have strong runners but we cater towards the families,” said Vicki Hoehn, a race director. “Everybody is welcome no matter of their running abilities. We have a lot of activities going on.”
The defending champions are former UW-Eau Claire All-Americans Brent Kann and Rebekka Dow in the 10k, which takes a course west over the railroad bridge and circles around the west side and back.
Kann won in 33 minutes, 18 seconds last year while coming in second was Elk Mound’s Cole Cloutier, who could be among the favorites this year. Dow was third overall.
Back to defend his title in the 2-mile is Andrew Pathos, 17-year old from Elk Mound who finished in 11:23. Susan Thoma, Whitehall, was the female winner.
“Our registration is running a little ahead of last year,” said Heather Johnson-Schmitz, a race director. “We’re hoping to have 700 entries and weather not too hot, not too cold and no rain.”
The registration count was at 573 earlier in the week. Last year, 500 finished the 10k and 2-mile events with the popular kids races adding to the number.
The 10k is slated to begin at 8 a.m., the 2-mile, which takes a course to lower Carson Park and back, at 10 a.m. with the kids races following.
Besides the regular age class awards, all run-walk finishers will receive a special 25th annual medal, Hoehn said.
Other previous 10-k winners have been Nick Wagner, Darren Standorf and Tim Kubetz. Among former women winners were Nicole Lanzer and Mandi Risler.
The race is an extension of Indianhead Track Club’s original Sawdust City Days race that began in 1972.
Benefactors of the event are Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation; The Open Door Clinic and Stepping Stones: Food, Shelter, Support.
Registration will continue today from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. when Packet Pick-up will be held at the RCU building. Registration can also be made Saturday morning beginning at 7 a.m.