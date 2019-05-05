Just seconds into the start of Sunday’s Eau Claire Marathon, Adam Condit took off his watch and threw it to a friend.
Marathon racers like to keep their time so they know how they’re doing, but Condit’s watch was malfunctioning. He tried to restart it, but it wouldn't work.
“In that moment, I believe it was meant for me to just go with my instincts and rip it off,” Condit said.
Two hours and 40 minutes later, the 36-year-old Condit crossed the finish line first to clinch his first marathon victory.
“It was kind of a whirlwind of emotions,” Condit said. “I told myself after I took second last year that I’d really like to win, but winning isn’t everything. It’s icing on the cake, the whole cake is really the journey.”
Without his watch, Condit’s time was not as fast as he initially had hoped for. The overbearing sun early in the day didn’t help either, but Condit stayed focused and used the support of the community to survive the 26.22 mile track.
“I threw time out the window and just tried to have as much fun as I could,” he said.
Condit owns the Blue Ox Running Store in downtown Eau Claire. He’s known throughout the Eau Claire running community and he said the support from spectators was remarkable.
“I wouldn’t trade that for a faster time,” he said.
As he began his ascent up the Carson Park hill toward the finish line, marathon director Pat Toutant got the crowd mooing in support of Condit.
The strange sound is how racers support one another in the Blue Ox running group that he calls “the herd.”
As he crossed the finish line, Condit pointed to the sky and raised his arms.
Condit was admittedly helped out by the absence of David Luy in the marathon. Luy, of Brookfield, had won the marathon the past three years, but he decided to run the half marathon this year instead of the marathon because he was still recovering from participating in the Boston Marathon three weeks ago.
“I was pretty shot after that, so I’ve pretty much been in full recovery mode,” Luy said. “I didn’t really run that much between then and now. So I was expecting to be kind of fresh, but the first mile wasn’t even that easy so I knew it was going to be a long day.”
Luy said it takes marathon runners about a month to recover completely from running the 26.22 miles.
“It was a struggle just shuffle walking for five or six days after the marathon, let alone running,” he said. “The goal was just to be able to survive it without completely falling apart.”
Luy did more than just survive, he overcame the quick turnaround and set an Eau Claire Marathon record in the half marathon with a time of 1:09:28, beating Corey Holders’ 2013 record by 16 seconds.
On the women’s side, former Blugold cross-country runner Margret Ho took the top spot in the marathon, her second time taking the top spot in the race. She too set a new course record with a time of 2:56:23, over seven minutes better than Tammi Braund’s 2005 mark.
“It was one of my best marathons, I’m really happy with that,” she said.
The time set a new personal record for Ho, three and a half minutes better than her previous best.
"I had a 2:55 in mind, but considering the warmth of the day and how hilly the course was, I'm really happy with it," she said.
Lucy Ramquist, another former Blugold, broke the record in the half marathon with a time of 1:22:26. It bested Mary Wirtz’s 2016 mark of 1:23:42.