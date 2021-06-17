Golf
Whispering Pines Thursday Ladies
June 10
Low gross: Elaine Lorentzen & Mary Meyer 44. Low net: Kirsten Dzienkowski 27. High points: Nan Cooper 10. Most bogeys: Mary Meyer 8. Most pars: Judy Aken 4. Most birdies: Ali Neinfeldt 2.
Mill Run Ladies Monday
June 14
Low Gross: Flight 1: Hazel Thapar 45. Flight 2: Pam Thompson 49. Flight 3: Susan Rusboldt 52. Play of the day: Flight 1: Jan Dahms. Flight 2: Judy Layde. Flight 3: Loris Akervik & Carole Licht. Low putts: Flight 1: Hazel Thapar 14. Flight 2: Pam Thompson & Judy Grorud 16. Flight 3: Susan Rusboldt 16. Birdies: Connie Larson No. 6; Gayle Pratt No. 6.
Pine Meadows Monday AM Ladies
June 14
Low for the field: Barb Ries 36. Play of the day (Throw out hole No. 4): Class A: Pat Menard 34. Class B: Barb Ries 32. Class C: Carol Swanson & Elaine Wendt 38. Low putts: Class A: Kathy Steele 17. Class B: Judy Lien 16. Class C: Jill Barland & Mary Millis 20.
Hallie Tuesday PM Couples
June 15
Play of the day (Low score and low putts, holes 3-4-5-8-9): Ladies: Low score: Betty Johnson 25. Low putts: Ginny Olson 7. Men: Low score: Jim Martell 18. Low putts: John Gast 7. Low for the field: Ladies: Sally Holldorf 42; Betty Johnson 45. Men: Jim Martell 35; Dave Olson 37. Low putts: Ladies: Ginny Olson 15; Sally Holldorf, Peggy Larson & Marcia Movrich 16. Men: John Gast 13; Jim Martell 15. Birdies: Dave Olson No. 6 & 8; Dennis Larson No. 7; Jim Martell No. 8; Gary Christ No. 9. Chip-ins: Gary Christ No. 9.
Hickory Hills Wednesday AM Ladies League
June 16
Low for the field: Carla Peterson & Verlene Nimmo 48. Play of the day (even holes): Flight A: Carla Peterson & Verlene Nimmo 22. Flight B: Pat DesForge 20. Flight C: Ellen Merryfield 23. Low putts: Flight A: Jeanette Suchla 14. Flight B: Judy Blazej & Donna Smith 13. Flight C: Ellen Merryfield 15. Birdies: Betty Seidel No. 5.
Pine Meadow Thursday AM Ladies
June 17
Low for the field: Gail MacTavish 39. Play of the day (count even holes): Flight A: Gail MacTavish 18. Flight B: LaRae Knecht 17. Low putts: Flight A: Gail MacTavish 18. Flight B: Elaine Wendt 15. Birdies: Linda Beckler No. 2.
Horseshoes
Fall Creek
Week 4
Team;W;L
JY Collision Center;10;6
Co-Op Credit Union;10;6
Fall Mart;10;6
Chicken Chaser's #2;9.5;6.5
Four Z's;8.5;7.5
LG Seeds;7;9
Norwegian's;7;9
Chicken Chaser's #1;2;14
High Ringers
Larry Messerschmidt 38, Dean Zimmerman 30, Paul Wiese 26, Ronald Wiese 23, LeAnn Wiese 20, Brian Flaskrud 20.
High Points
Mike Christopher 55, Dave Messerschmidt 54, Dennis Schacht 54, Duane Cance 52, Wayne Steig 51, Gavin Wiese 51, Ron Strauch 51, Ronald Wiese 50, Larry Schwoch 50, Ben Grohn 48, Scott Barth 47, Paul Wiese 47, Brian Flaskrud 47, Wendy Stephan 42, Dean Zimmerman 40.
Augusta Area
Week 7
Team;W;L
Joles Asphalt;52;11
Black Creek 2;51;12
Black Creek 1;50;13
Mulligan's 1;29;34
Buckhorn 2;27;36
11th Frame;27;36
Buckhorn 3;25;38
Buckhorn 1;24;39
Mulligan's 2;18;45
B & Z Trucking;12;51
High Ringers
Rick Boullion 28, Cody Reetz 25, Marvin Joles 22, Marvin Joles 22, Ronald Wiese 21, Max Young 20, Scott Bertrang 20.
High Points
Chris Ludwiczak 44, Bob Clouse 40, Pam Cleveland 39, Gary Barka 39, Jaimie Hoekstra 39, Ronald Wiese 38, Chad Kirkham 38, Courtney Sell 38, Sherm Welter 38, Dennis 38, Jesse Bertrang 37, Cletus Reetz 37, Cliff Boullion 36, Mike Peuse 36, Dave Bertrang 35, Ted Strauch 35, Korey Schroeder 35, Jeff Kunz 34, Dale Kirchoff 34, Jim Gruenwald 33, Jason Kirkham 33, Mark Johnson 33, Carl Holman 32, Mike Ida 32, Alicia Schroeder 32, Marc Christopher 32, Adam Bisson 32, Kelli Rubenzer 31, Troy Anderson 31, Bob Pettis 31, LeAnn Wiese 30.
Tavern
June 16
Team;W;L
Fox Fun;55;41
Brown Hut I;51;45
Brown Hut II;57;45
Liner;50;46
Schuetzy's;50;38
Eagles;48;48
Sandbar;43;45
Bateman;28;68
Results
Schuetzy's 14, Eagles 2. Sanbar 11, Bateman 5. Liner 10, Brown Hut I 6. Brown Hut II 8, Fox Run 8.