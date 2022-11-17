Bringing home a trophy

Regis' Kendon Krogman hoists the Championship Trophy after winning the Division 7 State Football Title at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 Photo by Branden Nall

For the first time since 2016, the Regis Ramblers are state champions.

Regis completed their perfect 14-0 season on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium, defeating the Shiocton Chiefs handily, 41-7, to clinch the Division 7 state title.