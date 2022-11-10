The undefeated Regis Ramblers football team faces one final test on Friday night in their journey to reach the state championship game.
They will face the Bangor Cardinals in the state semifinals at a neutral site game at Arcadia at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will advance to the state championship game in Madison at Camp Randall Stadium.
Regis is coming off three blowout playoff wins to get to this semifinal game; they defeated Pacelli (Stevens Point) 57-16 in the first round, Boyceville 49-20 and Edgar 53-8 in the quarterfinals last week.
Regis head coach Bryant Brenner praised his team and their opponent after their win over Edgar last week.
“I hope people in the Chippewa Valley realize what a special group we have,” Brenner said. “Very rarely does Edgar football get beat. To beat them in this fashion just doesn’t happen very often. Coach Sinz is one of the best coaches nationwide in the history of high school football. I think he’s ranked in the top 10. So, I hope people will realize what a significant accomplishment this is.”
The Ramblers, who are 12-0 this season, are no stranger to dominant wins this season. Since their 13-6 win over Prescott to begin the regular season, they have won each of their games by a margin of at least 23 points.
Bangor is 11-2 overall this season and have also won their playoff matchups handily in reaching the semifinals. They’ve had a 33-6 win over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca, a 20-0 win over Potosi/Cassiville and a 40-21 win over Pepin/Alma this postseason.
Regis has leaned heavily on their rushing attack all season, averaging 281 rushing yards per game and 8.9 yards per attempt. They have scored at least 37 points in each of their past 11 games.
The Ramblers were also undefeated going into the state semifinals last season, which they lost to Coleman 28-22, surrendering the go-ahead score with less than a minute remaining in the game. They were runner-up in 2019 and last won the state title in 2016.
If Regis beats Bangor, they will face either Cashton (12-0) or Schiocton (10-2) in the championship game at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 17.