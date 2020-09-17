Tristan Root said he would probably be embarking on his freshman year at Minnesota-Duluth right now if it weren't for the coronavirus derailing the school's athletic offerings.
The 2019 Leader-Telegram All-Northwest Player of the Year announced his commitment to play football for the Bulldogs in December. Two months later, the former Regis Rambler signed his National Letter of Intent, and the Minnesota-Duluth coaching staff shared hopes of him contributing in the secondary, as a kicker and a punter.
“Tristan is as versatile a player as there is in this recruiting class,” UMD’s associate head coach John Steger said in a statement on National Signing Day.
Then Minnesota-Duluth's conference, the Division II Northern Sun, announced the cancellation of the fall season in August, and Root learned most of if not all of his classes in his first semester would be online. He began to re-evaluate.
"I knew I didn't want to take a full semester of online courses," said Root, who starred in all three facets of the game at Regis. "Why don't I try to open up my recruiting process and try to find a better school that fits me, that fits my goals and opportunities better?"
He decided to decommit from Minnesota-Duluth and recommit to the recruiting process. He's now living about 25 minutes outside of Mankato, Minn., training with his kicking and punting coach, Javon Hering, and working out at the local ETS Performance. And, of course, he’s still sending out high school film to coaches in addition to recordings of his more recent workouts.
"I'm back into how I was my senior year, back trying to get recruited again," Root said.
There are still moments where he questions the decision, wonders if he made a mistake or simply won't find the perfect fit. But so far, the move seems to be paying off. Just last week he received his first Division I offer, something he didn't get in his original recruiting process, from Long Island University. He said he's heard from a few other DI programs as well.
"That was pretty cool," Root said. "Now to get that first DI offer, I was super grateful and super blessed to receive that. I was super happy, it was just an amazing feeling that I've never had before."
Hering, who has been working with Root for the past year, understood the position Root found himself in. A former college punter himself, Hering signed out of high school with Minnesota-Crookston but quickly realized he wasn't happy with his decision. He said his parents wouldn't let him decommit, so Hering went to play for the Golden Eagles for a year before eventually transferring to South Dakota State.
"I could tell with Tristan, he was committed there mentally," Hering said. "He knew that's where he wanted to go mentally, but his heart wasn't in it. I just told him my experience and that I'll be there for him whatever he wants to do. I'm here to train him and give him advice so he doesn't make the same mistake that I did. ...
"I went through his statistics with him, and I told him, 'Dude, I'm going to be honest with you, these are Division I statistics. If you want to make it, you can make it.'"
Based on the recent offer from LIU, Hering was right.
Root is still undecided on what position he'll play at the next level, leaving it up to the coaches that recruit him. He was the Cloverbelt Offensive Player of the Year as a senior after accounting for 1,780 all-purpose yards and 28 scores for the Division 6 state runner-up Ramblers. He was also a first-team All-Cloverbelt selection as a specialist for his work as a kicker and punter and made an impact in the secondary for a defense that held teams under 10 points in 12 of Regis’ 14 games.
When it comes to kicking and punting, Hering has been incredibly impressed with Root's leg.
"Powerful, very powerful," Hering said. "He can punt the ball over four and a half seconds, 50 yards a boot. He can kick a 58-yard field goal. I mean, the kid can do everything."
Root said he's stretching three or four times a day and heading to a football field every other day to put in a couple hours of kicking, punting and kick-specific workouts with Hering. He's mixing in sprints, knowing endurance will be necessary if he's playing running back or defensive back, and lifting at ETS four days a week.
It's an adjustment for Root, being away from actual football competition for the first time in years. It helps knowing he wouldn't be playing right now anyways if he'd gone to Minnesota-Duluth and being able to still devote so much time to the game keeps him in a good headspace.
Root is taking six credits at the local technical college, a course load that allows him to still be a true freshman on the football field next year, and making some money driving for DoorDash. He’s also training to install cable and WiFi, a gig Hering helped him get.
It's a busy schedule, but he's still able to devote plenty of time to improving on the field and finding his new home.
"It's nice to be able to train almost full-time and really focus on football even though we're not playing this fall," Root said.
Hering is convinced whoever gets Root will be very pleased with the result. He compared the former Rambler's work ethic to that of Julian Edelman, another versatile athlete who went from a mid-major DI quarterback to a star wide receiver in the pros with the New England Patriots.
"He's one of those diamond in the rough people," Hering said. "Whoever gets Tristan is going to get nothing but a workhorse."