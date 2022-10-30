Zander Rockow

Regis Senior Zander Rockow heads for a corner during the Ramblers’ 49-20 playoff victory over Boyceville Friday night.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The 49-20 final score of the playoff game between Eau Claire Regis and Boyceville Friday night tells only part of the story.

Regis coach Bryant Brenner seemed as jubilant as his players after the win, he said, “it’s really exciting when you get to play in the playoffs and come out a top at home. Carson Park is really special. I’m really happy with the way we performed tonight, and the result of our own preparation; we’re really proud of our kids.”