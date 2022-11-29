The Regis High School boys basketball team is preparing to take the court next week for their first game of the season, and they are led by a new head coach.
Connor Miller, a Regis alumnus from the class of 2011, was named head coach in May after Bryant Brenner, current head football coach, resigned from leading the basketball program.
Miller was a standout basketball player for the Ramblers, helping the team reach state twice and being named Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year and All-Northwest Wisconsin Player of the Year his senior year.
He went on to play collegiately for Samford University and Minnesota State University, graduating in 2015. After college Miller played professionally in Sweden.
Miller says he’s excited about the opportunity to build a winning culture at his alma mater. He wants to embrace Regis’ winning tradition and attract older generations of fans back into the stands to support their team and create a “family atmosphere.”
He said the culture he plans to build will be based on his players “playing hard and having fun while they’re doing it.”
This season, the Ramblers return four starters from last year: Kendon Krogman, Jaren Payne, Josh Brickner and Owen Weisenberger.
Krogman led the team in scoring last year, averaging 15.4 points per game.
Miller said he’s pleased with his group of players’ skill level, competitiveness and versatility.
He said they have several players who can play multiple positions, which will fit the fast-paced system he plans to run.
Miller said they are running a completely new offensive and defensive system this year, emphasizing a faster paced offense.
He said their new offensive scheme is based around “allowing the kids to make plays and having the freedom to go make plays.”
Coming off a state championship in football this fall and in baseball last spring, Miller said boys sports at Regis are at an all-time high, and he is grateful for the winning mindset this group of players brings to the table.
“I’m very fortunate for it to be my first year and have this group of guys that are experienced and have a winning background,” Miller said. “They’re hungry to compete.”
Practice started a week late for the Ramblers this season due to the football state championship, but Miller said as soon as football season ended his players’ focus immediately turned to basketball.
“The drive and competitiveness was right there from the get-go,” Miller said. “They’re definitely not content, they’re definitely still hungry to keep winning.”
The Ramblers will begin their season next Thursday, December 8, when they will face Somerset on their home floor. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Regis High School.