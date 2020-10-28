Regis High School has stopped the remaining fall sports season due to a continued rise in quarantine numbers at the school.
The Regis administration informed parents and student-athletes of the news on Tuesday, principal Paul Pederson told the Leader-Telegram in an email.
The email sent to parents and athletes said Regis will continue athletics in mid-November, when winter sports begin.
Regis switched to remote learning for two weeks beginning this week.
The Regis football team's game against Fall Creek has been canceled, along with next week's matchup against Durand.
The Regis girls tennis and volleyball teams withdrew from postseason competition last week, citing health considerations. The tennis team had qualified for the team state tournament but did not attend, and the volleyball team forfeited its regional playoff matchup against Ladysmith.
The football team was ranked No. 1 in Division 6 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll. The Ramblers were 5-0 and tied for first place in the Cloverbelt Conference.
The end of the football regular season is Nov. 6. A two-level playoff system is scheduled for Nov. 13-14 and Nov. 19-20.
The reason for calling off fall sports was in the same vein as the move to remote learning, the email sent to parents and athletes said.
"The switch to remote learning was made on a similar premise — the uptick in 'positives' in the community and increasing number of quarantines among students and staff," the email said.
The WIAA's revised calendar allows for some winter sports to begin practice on Nov. 16: boys and girls hockey, girls basketball and gymnastics. The remaining sports — wrestling, boys basketball and boys swim and dive — can begin practice on Nov. 23.