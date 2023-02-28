On Tuesday night, the Regis Ramblers boys basketball team earned an upset win to begin their postseason.
Regis trailed by seven points to Western Cloverbelt rival Osseo-Fairchild at halftime, but dominated the second half on their way to a 66-50 win on the road at Osseo-Fairchild High School.
It was the Ramblers’ first win over the Thunder this year after going 0-2 against them in the regular season. Regis finished 4-10 and Osseo-Fairchild was 10-4 in conference play.
Regis sophomore Owen Weisenberger hit seven three-pointers in the game, including five in the second half, to lead the Ramblers with 29 points.
In the next round of the tournament, the Ramblers will travel to third-seeded Whitehall on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Regis head coach Connor Miller expressed after the game how proud he was of his team for their effort to make the comeback in the second half after lots of close calls in similar games throughout the regular season.
“It’s a great feeling,” Miller said. “Our record’s been not what we expected this year. We lost a lot of close games throughout the season where we couldn’t really stay composed and pull away in some of those games.”
To start the game, the Ramblers established a lead in the opening minutes of the first half, executing well on offense and forcing a few early turnovers.
After a steal and fast break layup by senior Jaren Payne, Regis led 11-4 after the first three minutes.
However, Osseo-Fairchild began to get in a rhythm as the first half progressed. After a basket in the paint by senior Brody Seefeldt, they led 12-11 with 11 minutes remaining until halftime.
At the midway point of the first half, the Thunder led 16-12.
The Thunder got hot from three as the half went on and their lead grew. After Seefeldt’s second three-pointer of the game, they led 28-19 with three minutes left in the first half.
At halftime, Osseo-Fairchild led 30-23. Seefeldt led the Thunder with 12 points in the half, while Weisenberger and senior Kendon Krogman led Regis with eight points apiece.
Both teams moved the ball well on offense in the half, but the Thunder had more shots from outside go in.
Regis came out firing in the second half, going on a 9-0 run to take the lead in the opening minutes, capped off by a three-pointer by Weisenberger.
In contrast, the Thunder’s offense stalled to begin the second half, as Regis forced several turnovers and they got out of their rhythm.
Weisenberger’s fourth three-pointer of the game made it 42-37 Regis with 10:30 remaining in the game.
The Thunder only had seven points ten minutes into the second half. Regis continued to pressure them on defense and play steady on offense, leading 44-37 with eight minutes left.
After an inside score by Ramblers senior Josh Brickner, they took their largest lead of the game, 48-37, with six minutes left.
The Thunder tried to increase the pressure defensively in the closing minutes, but it only led to more wide open looks for the Ramblers.
After Seefeldt’s third three-pointer of the game, the Thunder trailed 50-42 with 4:30 left.
Weisenberger responded with a three-pointer of his own on the Ramblers next possession, giving them a 53-42 lead with four minutes left.
Weisenberger hit another three-pointer to make it 56-44 Regis with three minutes left. He then hit one more with 1:30 left, making it 63-46 Ramblers.
In the end it was a 66-50 win for the Ramblers after outscoring the Thunder 43-20 in the second half.
Weisenberger led the Ramblers with 29 points, while Krogman had 15 points and Brickner had ten points. For the Thunder, Seefeldt led with 19 points.
Miller said his team buckling down on defense in the second half led to their success on both sides of the floor and allowed them to make the comeback, along with Weisenberger stepping up and hitting big shots.
“It’s been our motto as a coaching staff all year,” Miller said. “We’ve gotta pick up our intensity on defense and we’ve gotta get stops.”
He said defense is going to be the critical piece again if they are going to earn another win on Friday against Whitehall.
Tip-off in Whitehall on Friday night is scheduled for 7 p.m.