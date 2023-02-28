REGIS

Regis sophomore Owen Weisenberger handles the ball during a matchup vs. Somerset on December 8, 2022.

 Photo by Branden Nall

On Tuesday night, the Regis Ramblers boys basketball team earned an upset win to begin their postseason.

Regis trailed by seven points to Western Cloverbelt rival Osseo-Fairchild at halftime, but dominated the second half on their way to a 66-50 win on the road at Osseo-Fairchild High School.