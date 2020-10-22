The Eau Claire Regis volleyball and girls tennis teams have withdrawn from their respective postseason tournaments due to health concerns.
The tennis team was slated to compete at the Division 2 team state tournament this Saturday in Kohler. The volleyball team forfeited its Division 3 regional semifinal against Ladysmith, a match which was set to be played on Thursday night.
Regis athletic director Jon Jarocki said the volleyball match was cancelled due to "health considerations" in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The school also decided it would be best to not send the tennis team to Kohler to compete this weekend.
"I'm proud of our kids for having a phenomenal season," tennis coach Kyle Seyer said. "A 17-1 record and a sectional championship was more than we could have ever hoped for. I'm just heartbroken for our seniors, especially. This is unfortunately the way they're going to have to go out, but I think they can look back on it and still be proud of the season they and everything they accomplished. It's an unfortunate situation, but it's the world we're living in."
The WIAA announced Thursday Amery, the sectional runner-up behind Regis, will replace the Ramblers at the tennis state tournament.