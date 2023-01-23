He had the stature more like a bulldog than a gazelle.
But he never let that bother him. When he toed the line for the starting of a race, he combined the two gifts. It worked.
Battling out like a bulldog that got him into a gazelle glide, stocky Fred Hable became one of the Indianhead Track Club’s most successful, busy and well-known runners.
From Eau Claire to Boston and New York, the Twin Cities and Duluth or whenever and wherever across the nation, he challenged the 26.2 mile marathon distance, and any other, for more than three decades.
It was his passion.
Fast Fred, as he was affectionately known, ran 79 marathons – including a remarkable 10 under 2-hours, 50-minutes with a PR in the mid-2:40s.
The 63-year Bloomer native who grew up on the family farm, ran his final of an estimated 500 overall races – the Water Street Mile – last July when he disclosed that he had cancer in his body including lungs and a brain tumor.
It was a stunner from such a fine-toned athlete who never smoked.
Hospitalized his last months, a nurse would walk him down the halls for exercise. “I just wanted to bust out running,” he said.
The popular Hable, who had “a stream of visitors” while hospitalized, died Friday, January 13 at a nursing home in Bloomer.
Heavily involved with the track club, Hable started the Tortoise and Hare 5k, directed the Bloomin’ Idiot marathon fun run from Bloomer to Eau Claire and served a term as club president.
And he had his ideal job, working at Fleet Feet on Water Street for Rich Rosenow and the late Mike Huettl for 24 years.
And if you dropped by to pick up shoes – he always remembered your brand and size – you made it a point to take extra time. Fred always had a story to tell.
“He had the personality and character to get along with everybody he met. It was his gift,” said Bob Lesniewski, founder of the Buckshot Run and now working with the highly-successful Eau Claire Marathon who is also battling cancer.
Lesniewski and fellow runner Tom Janssen visited Hable a few weeks before he died and were impressed by his sharp memory and upbeat attitude.
Hable’s older brother Pete, a retired Eau Claire mailman, said he found four boxes of medals and other awards accumulated by Fred through the years. Not to mention a dozen boxes of unused race T-shirts.
Running was only one of Fred’s many gifts. He also took pride in his bowling and golf games and he served youths as a baseball and track coach.
But most of all, he was a talented musician. He spent time in the Drum and Bugle Corps and excelled at the piano and accordion among other things.
In earlier years, he would slip into the Mousetrap on Amateur Night and play the accordion for a well-entertained clientele.
Hable did it all with a smile on his face and passion in his heart. That’s the way he will be remembered.