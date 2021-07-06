Kenny Bednarek already knew he was going to Tokyo. Now the Rice Lake alumnus knows exactly how busy that trip will be.
Bednarek was named to the United States men's 100-meter relay team on Tuesday. He had already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 200-meter dash by finishing second in the event at the U.S. Olympic Trials, but was only guaranteed a spot on the team in that race.
Bednarek took fourth in the 100 at the Olympic Trials, finishing 0.03 seconds behind Fred Kerley to narrowly miss out on a qualifying spot. However, the performance showed he was one of the top 100-meter sprinters the U.S. had in a loaded pool of runners and helped earn him a spot on the relay squad.
"There's a lot of talent (in the 100)," Bednarek said during a June 19 press conference at the Olympic Trials. "I've never seen so many people running sub-10 (seconds), 10.0s. It's been crazy this year — a lot of talent, a lot of people to compete with. It's just the survival of the fittest."
Bednarek's time of 9.89 seconds in the 100-meter finals at the Trials was a personal best.
He'll run with Trayvon Bromell, Ronnie Baker and Kerley, the three runners who qualified for the 100 dash at the Olympic Trials.
"Obviously all these people are phenomenal athletes," Bednarek said of the 100-meter field at the Trials on June 19. "But I've been working with a really great group, and they've helped me have a better start and all that and just being patient with everything."
The men's 100 relay begins with a first round on August 5. The finals are set for August 6.
Bednarek's signature event, the 200, takes place August 3-4.
It'll be a memorable week for the 22-year-old, who will be competing at his first Olympic Games.
“It’s a dream come true,” Bednarek said. “When I was younger, I always thought about being an Olympian, wanted to be an Olympian. Now I’m here. I’ve fulfilled my dream, but I’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Tune-up
Bednarek ran in the 200 at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday in his first action since the Olympic Trials. He placed second to Canada's Andre De Grasse by 0.02 seconds, finishing in 19.99 seconds.