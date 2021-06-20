Rice Lake alumnus Kenny Bednarek narrowly missed out on qualifying for the United States Olympic Team in track and field on Sunday.
Bednarek made his Olympic Trials debut in the men’s 100-meter dash over the weekend. Despite the 100 being a secondary event for the sprinter — he stars in the 200 — he came within milliseconds of booking a trip to the Tokyo Olympics.
Bednarek took fourth in the 100 finals at 9.89 seconds, missing out from one of the three Olympic qualifying spots by 0.03 seconds. That was the margin he finished behind Fred Kerly, who clocked in at 9.86 seconds. Trayvon Bromell won the event with a time of 9.80 seconds.
Next weekend will feature the 200, Bednarek’s signature event. He’s expected to be a top contender to get to Tokyo as one of the top 200 sprinters in the world.
UW-Eau Claire track and field assistant coaches Curtis Jensen and Roger Steen both made the finals in the shot put on Friday. Jensen placed eighth, throwing a season-best 20.62 meters, while Steen set a personal record at 20.41 meters to take ninth.