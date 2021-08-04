With the American flag draped around his shoulders, Kenny Bednarek gazed off into a mostly empty Olympic Stadium and soaked the moment in.
From the tracks of Rice Lake to this grand stadium in Tokyo, the former Warrior had seen just about everything in the world of track and field.
Everything except a medal at a global meet. And with the performance of a lifetime, he crossed that one off the list too.
Bednarek ran a personal-best 19.68 seconds, capturing the silver medal in the men's 200-meter dash on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics.
He had to settle for second, but as he carried his country's flag around the track with the world's eyes upon him, he didn't seem to mind much.
"It didn't go as planned, my plan was to try and lead the whole race because it's my tournament and I'm one of the best in the world, but unfortunately that is not what happened," Bednarek told reporters. "But I am grateful to come out with a silver medal, I can build off of this in the future."
He ran the best race of his career, and it took a lifetime best to beat him.
Canada's Andre De Grasse earned the gold medal, setting a new personal record with a 19.62-second run.
"I want everybody to know: I shocked the world," De Grasse said. "I know everyone was saying that the Americans were going to win, but I came out here and (knew) this was my moment."
Bednarek led with 50 meters to go, but De Grasse made up enough ground to catch him and bring home the gold. He surged past Bednarek's shoulder in the final stretch and pulled ahead to take first. Bednarek had enough in the tank to hold off teammate Noah Lyles, who also made a late push to get to the front of the pack.
"I knew the Americans were going to push me, and they were going to take me to a personal best," De Grasse said. "It's been five years since I had a personal best, so it was just good to get that finally out of the way.
"That was a good race. My coach told me I've got to go hard on the bend. I've got to stay with Kenny on the turn, he has a magnificent turn."
Lyles took home the bronze, finishing in 19.74 seconds.
It was a silver medal in Bednarek's first trip to the Olympics — no easy feat.
“It’s really hard. All the training, all the lifting, all the running and all the miles we put on our bodies,” Bednarek said. “It’s just a lot of hard, hard work. It’s not easy. You've got to make sure to drink water, rehydrate every day, make sure to stretch every day and use all the equipment that you have … It’s not easy, but you can do it if you put in the hard work.”
The 22-year-old had cruised through the preliminary rounds, but saved his best for the final.
But nobody could stop the 26-year-old De Grasse, who put in the best run of his life to finally grab the gold that had eluded him for so long.
It gave De Grasse his first gold medal after running in the shadow of legendary Jamaican Usain Bolt for years. He took home silver at the Rio Olympics and the 2019 world championships. This time, there was nobody better. His time of 19.62 seconds set a new Canadian record.
"I’ve been through so much in these five years, on the track and off the track," De Grasse said. "I’ve become a grown man. In 2016 I was a kid, just trying to go out and make it happen. Now I can come away with medals, gold medals, just to show I’m back."
Bednarek scored his first victory over Lyles, the 2019 world champion, and cemented his status as the United States' top runner in the 200. The 2018 graduate of Rice Lake wanted to be part of the conversation, but was at times overshadowed by the electric Lyles and young star Erriyon Knighton, who captured headlines at 17 years old.
But no amount of talking could argue with Wednesday's results. Bednarek was the fastest American in the group. His 19.68-second run is the eighth-best U.S. time ever and was the fastest by a United States sprinter in the 200-meter final since Michael Johnson set a world record in 1996 at 19.32 seconds. It's the first silver medal in the 200 for the United States since 2008.
"I felt like I was a little bit overlooked," Bednarek told the press. "I was running fast times in college and I just kind of wanted to be one of those people that people knew — that I was going to be a threat, a contender. I just kind of felt like I was disrespected. Now, hopefully I get my respect there."
Mission accomplished. The man from Rice Lake announced his presence on a global stage, and it may just be the beginning.
“I can totally build off this in the future,” he said. “I definitely think I can run way faster than that. But that’s going to come with technique and experience. I’m pretty new to this game, so there’s a lot of things that I’ve got to work on.”