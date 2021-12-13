A five-year stint in the NBA didn't go as Henry Ellenson had hoped. But as the former Rice Lake star's sixth season as a professional basketball player gets underway, he's happy to have a fresh start.
Ellenson earned a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors last season, but turned his attention elsewhere after the club decided not to bring him back with another deal. As he sought a new destination to play over the summer, it became clear what the best path forward would be. It was time to pack his bags and cross the Atlantic Ocean.
He's taken his career overseas this year, signing for Obradoiro Clube de Amigos do Baloncesto in Spain. Once playing with the most prestigious names in North America, the 24-year-old Ellenson now suits up alongside some of Europe's best. Obradoiro plays in the Liga ACB, the top Spanish basketball league.
"I think personally I was more ready for it now at 24 than I was before," Ellenson recently told Correo Television Santiago de Compostela. "I bounced around, I was on a bunch of different teams but I was in the league for four years and my fifth year I played in the G League and was able to get back. And I think looking at my sixth year ... I felt like it was time to come overseas."
It's still early, but the move appears to be paying some dividends. Ellenson is getting the playing time he sought, and is making an instant impact for Obradoiro. Through 10 games, the former NBA first-round draft pick is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
The transition to Europe has provided some stability after Ellenson's status was in constant flux in the NBA. He played for four different teams in five seasons — Detroit, New York, Brooklyn and Toronto — and never established himself as a regular. He appeared in 38 games for the Pistons in his second year as a professional, but never played more than 19 in any other season.
He decided to open up his options this summer. Obradoiro made for an ideal fit for Ellenson, who learned that coach Moncho Fernandez was already familiar with his game. Ellenson told Correo Television Santiago de Compostela that Fernandez had seen him play in-person during the NBA Summer League in 2016.
"I wasn't sure who would know my game and stuff, and Moncho was telling me what I like to do — facing up to the basket or shooting 3s and stuff — so it was very cool to hear his understanding of my game," Ellenson said in the interview. "I think that made me more comfortable, especially making my decision to come here to Obradoiro."
Ellenson is one of two Americans on Obradoiro's roster, joining Indiana native Braydon Hobbs. Moving overseas was an adjustment, but one he felt ready for.
"Being able to also handle living far away from home is something I probably wouldn't have been ready for when I was younger, but just kind of being in the position I'm in at 24, I just felt comfortable with that," Ellenson said. "But also knowing as a player, there's a lot of great teams over here and it's great competition. It's something that other great players who have had success, if it wasn't in the NBA, it was coming over here and doing the same thing. So I think that kind of excited me."
For the most part, he's settled in on the court already. He's scored 16 points or more six times and has logged at least 20 minutes in every contest he's appeared in.
Obradoiro sit 13th out of 18 teams in the Liga ACB standings. The league features household names like Real Madrid, the current leader, and Barcelona. As he continues to push for a career resurgence, Ellenson wants to help his club climb up the table.
"I think for me, my focus is just on playing here and winning games," he said. "I think these first 11 games for me has been a learning process. I think I've done well in some; some games I wish I could have back and do things different. But for me right now, it's just a matter of helping this team win games."