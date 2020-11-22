Braeden Resnick didn’t know it back then. But when Stetson men’s golf coach Larry Watson was in town to watch his older brother Ben play, there were actually two future Hatters on the course that day.
Ben Resnick was a senior at Rice Lake in 2018. Braeden was a freshman, just getting his start with the Warriors’ varsity team. Ben — one of the state’s top high school players — was getting a serious recruiting look from Stetson, a Division I school in DeLand, Florida.
When Watson got the chance to see Ben play in person, more than one Resnick caught his eye. And it set in motion a journey that would lead both Resnicks to a spot on the Hatters’ roster.
“Coach came up to watch Ben, and he got to watch me some too,” Braeden said. “So ever since then, it was on my radar.”
Now it’s no longer just on the radar. It’s a reality. Braeden signed his letter of intent two weeks ago, committing to play at Stetson alongside Ben.
“I’m over the moon. I couldn’t be more excited to have my brother down there,” Ben said. “I think he’s got a ton of potential and he’s going to be a big help to us. I just couldn’t be more excited.”
Braeden, now a senior at Rice Lake, figures if Ben weren’t at Stetson he might not have considered going there on his own.
“I’d say it was probably one of the deciding factors in my decision,” he said. “Without him going there, it might not have even been on my radar. Who knows? But with him there, it helped me find the school and through him I heard about how awesome it was.”
Ben is a junior and is one of the Hatters’ captains. While he’s thrilled he can be his brother’s teammate again, he didn’t want Braeden’s recruitment to be about his older brother.
“My dad and I always kind of had the mindset that this is his journey and he’s going to do what he wants and go where he wants to go,” Ben said. “I’m sure partially it was because of me, but I also think had he known it was an option without me, he’d still be going there.”
Braeden’s road to Division I has been a long one. As a sophomore, he attended Saddlebrook Preparatory School in Wesley Chapel, Florida. He was able to work on his golf game for five-plus hours per day while there.
It helped cultivate a passion for the sport and brought focus to what’s important to him. After getting a taste of playing in the Florida sun, finding a similar environment became a priority for his college destination.
Mission accomplished.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to play Division I golf in a warm state. And now I’m super familiar with Florida having been around it the last four, five years of my life,” Braeden said. “It’s pretty comfortable to me down there.”
On a trip to visit Ben at Stetson, Watson extended an opportunity for Braeden to double the Resnick contingent on the Hatters’ roster.
“He just kind of started talking to coach about the possibility of him being on the team, and coach just kind of flat out told him ‘If you want to come here, you have a spot on this team,’” Ben said.
And now the brothers, who say they’re like best friends, will get to reunite on the golf course. The last time they played on the same team, it led to a Division 2 state tournament berth for Rice Lake.
And now Ben, the elder statesman of the two, can help guide his brother through the transition to the college game’s highest level.
“I’d say work hard and be honest with yourself,” Ben said. “I think those are the two biggest things in the switch from junior golf to college golf, and those are what coach looks for the most. If you can’t be honest with yourself, you’ll never get better. I think those two things are what any college golfer needs to learn.”