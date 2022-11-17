Packers Lions Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers slides as Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara chases during a game on Nov. 6 in Detroit.

 Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers has hit the ground in every NFL stadium except one. And while the “frozen tundra” of Lambeau Field has delivered its share of bumps and bruises, the venues with artificial turf have been even rougher on Rodgers’ nearly 39-year-old body.

“I do think it’s time to go all grass throughout the league,” the four-time MVP said Tuesday, echoing a growing sentiment that’s become a major talking point around the NFL.