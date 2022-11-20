Titans Packers Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers couldn’t produce a second consecutive late comeback and didn’t get much help from a Green Bay defense that keeps underachieving.

Now the Packers head into Thanksgiving week with virtually no margin for error as the three-time defending NFC North champions’ playoff hopes continue to fade.