Packers Bears Football

Green Bay Packers’ Christian Watson celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago.

 AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

CHICAGO — Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn’t exactly a big leap of faith.

Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago 28-19 on Sunday.