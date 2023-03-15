Rodgers Future Football

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, center, laughs with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay and the four-time NFL MVP quarterback is waiting for the Packers to trade him.

The 39-year-old Rodgers, speaking during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM, said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback.