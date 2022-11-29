Packers Eagles Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks are a replay during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagle, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

GREEN BAY (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he expects to play Sunday at Chicago after a rib injury knocked him out of a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia.

“I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week,” Rodgers said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM.