APTOPIX Packers Eagles Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles' Javon Hargave during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers said he’d have an open mind if the Green Bay Packers get eliminated from playoff contention and team officials approach him about resting to allow more game reps for his backup, Jordan Love.

He’s just hoping the Packers (4-8) make it a moot point by winning out.