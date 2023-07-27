Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan laughs as he talks to the media following the morning session of football training camp in Denver, Sunday, July 29, 2007.
Versatile running back Roger Craig, and two-time Super Bowl-winning coaches Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan advanced to the next stage of consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The selection committees cut down the list of candidates from 31 seniors and 29 coaches and contributors to 12 in each category in results announced Thursday.
