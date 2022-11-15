"Wide World of Sports" aired on ABC from 1961-98. If you don't know about it, Google it. It is worth your time. It was sports television excellence.
In the meantime, cue up the iconic voice of late, great host Jim McKay as we look back on an unforgettable NFL weekend.
"The thrill of victory ... "
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers skips down the field, pumping his fist once, twice, three times, after his 36-yard pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard set up the winning field goal in overtime to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 31-28. Who says Rodgers is done and doesn't care about anything but his $50 million-a-year salary? The home win snapped the Packers' five-game losing streak. "There were a lot of things we turned around today," Rodgers says.
" ... and the agony of defeat."
Dallas coach Mike McCarthy slams his headset to the ground after the Cowboys are stopped on fourth-and-3 from the Packers 35 earlier in overtime. The Cowboys came in with a 195-0 record when leading by at least 14 points in the fourth quarter but blew a 28-14 lead in this one. It was a tough defeat for McCarthy. It was his first game back at Lambeau Field since he was fired as Packers coach in 2018, mostly because he couldn't play nice with Rodgers. Was it just me, or did the love fest between the two before and after the game seem so phony?
"The thrill of victory ... "
Shirtless cornerback Patrick Peterson celebrates the Minnesota Vikings' 33-30 overtime win at Buffalo by showing off his dazzling, dizzying array of necklaces on the team plane. This is a tradition started by quarterback Kirk Cousins a week earlier after a win against Washington. "Look at us now, look at us now," Peterson says. The Vikings go to 8-1 in large part because his two interceptions helped the team become the first opponent in more than 40 years to win a game at Buffalo after trailing by double digits at halftime.
" ... and the agony of defeat."
Bill quarterback Josh Allen gives a two-fisted slam of his helmet to the ground after Peterson's overtime interception in the end zone ended the game. Allen also threw an end-zone interception in the fourth quarter and fumbled a snap at the Buffalo 1 that the Vikings recovered for a touchdown with :41 left. Allen has thrown two interceptions in each of the past three games to fall out of the MVP race. "Losing sucks," Allen says. "Horrendous second half. I gotta be better."
"The thrill of victory ... "
Tom Brady thoroughly enjoys the 21-16 win against Seattle by his Tampa Bay team in Germany, a win that improved the Buccaneers' record to 5-5. And, like Rodgers, Brady had been counted out by his critics. On this day, he doesn't seem distracted by his divorce from Gisele or anything else. "Everyone might think, 'Oh, things are pretty easy for Tom' or whoever, but we all have our unique challenges and I'm trying to do the best I can do every day," he tells NBC's Peter King. "This was one of the great football experiences I've ever had."
" ... and the agony of defeat."
Edge rusher Myles Garrett sounds like a fool when he talks about the Cleveland Browns' next two games against Allen and the Bills and Brady and the Buccaneers: "They're in no way, shape or form unbeatable — especially for us." This was after Garrett had one solo tackle and no sacks in a lifeless 39-17 loss at Miami that left the Browns dead in the water with a 3-6 record as they await the debut of Deshaun Watson against the Houston Texans on Dec. 4. It seems worth noting the Browns don't have a No. 1 draft choice in 2023 or 2024 because of the Watson trade. As JuJu Smith-Schuster once said famously, "The Browns is the Browns."
"The thrill of victory ... "
Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday does chest bumps with his assistants after his team beats Las Vegas 25-20 in his coaching debut. Saturday's hiring last week was widely criticized because he had no coaching experience. No less than Bill Cowher called it "a disgrace to the coaching profession ... a travesty" on CBS. "Whoever has whatever negative opinion, I can assure you, it's not gonna change who I am or what I believe I'm called to do," Saturday tells NBC's King.
"... and the agony of defeat."
Derek Carr cries at the podium after the Las Vegas loss leaves the team at 2-7. He tries to express his love and respect for embattled coach Josh McDaniels and his committed teammates but has a hard time getting out the words. "For that to be the result of all that effort, [ticks] me off," Carr says.
Carr's message hit hard because it came from his heart. He apologized for getting emotional, but the apology wasn't necessary. Fans often think players don't care about anything but their hefty paychecks, but almost all forget the money when they're on the field. They want to win. They will do almost anything to win.
"It's hard, knowing what some guys are doing just to practice," Carr says. "What they're putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for each other."
I know the players are well-compensated, but it's a brutal game they play for our enjoyment. Risk of serious injury is possible on every play. There also are long-term health consequences.
Did you see the hit on Smith-Schuster by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco in the Chiefs' 27-17 win? It was one of the worst I have seen. Smith-Schuster was lucky to be treated for just a concussion. I have no idea how long he will be in concussion protocol, but I do know he will do everything he can to get back quickly.
That's what players do.
That's why players feel every bit of the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.