On a night when Jessie Ruden, preseason first-team All-American senior guard, scored her 1,000th point as a Blugold, UW-Eau Claire rolled to a 78-56 win over the St. Norbert Green Knights at Zorn Arena.
Ruden led the Blugolds in scoring with 26 points on 10-16 shooting, including 6-11 on three-pointers.
The game started in St. Norbert’s favor, as the Green Knights built an early 12-5 lead just over four minutes into the first quarter.
However, the Blugolds chipped away at their lead, and a Tyra Boettcher layup with 1:25 remaining in the first quarter tied the game at 17-17.
With 30 seconds left in the quarter, Ruden drained her third three-pointer to give the Blugolds the lead, and the first quarter ended with UW-EC up 20-17.
The teams went back and forth for most of the second quarter, and with three minutes until halftime, the Blugolds held a narrow 31-29 lead.
The Blugolds then went on an 8-0 run to gain a 39-29 lead with 1:30 left in the half. However, the Green Knights got four back before the quarter ended, narrowing the Blugolds’ lead to 39-33 at halftime.
Ruden had 19 points on 7-11 shooting at halftime, including five three-pointers.
To start the third quarter, the Blugolds went on a 10-3 run to extend their lead to 49-36, their largest lead of the game so far.
The Blugolds outshot the Green Knights 57.9% to 25% in the quarter and took a 62-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
Boettcher, senior forward, led the Blugolds with eight points and three rebounds in the quarter.
In the fourth, St. Norbert only managed nine points and the Blugolds kept rolling, finishing out a 78-56 win on their home floor.
Ruden finished with 26 points on 10-16 shooting, including 6-11 on three-pointers.
Boettcher scored 16 points on 8-15 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Courtney Crouch, senior guard, had 14 points on 6-10 shooting. Kylie Strop, junior guard, added 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
The Blugolds dominated the paint all game, out-scoring the Green Knights inside 48-26.
The Blugolds move to 5-1 on the season, with their only loss coming last weekend in a competitive 89-77 game against Hope College, the no. 1 ranked team in the nation.
The Blugolds return to the court on Friday with another home game against Northland. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Zorn Arena.