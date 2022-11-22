RUDEN ECLIPSES 1000

Jessie Ruden takes a shot from behind the arc Tuesday night at Zorn Arena. Ruden surpassed 1000 points with one of her six three-point shots on the night, finishing with 26 points.

 Photo by Branden Nall

On a night when Jessie Ruden, preseason first-team All-American senior guard, scored her 1,000th point as a Blugold, UW-Eau Claire rolled to a 78-56 win over the St. Norbert Green Knights at Zorn Arena.

Ruden led the Blugolds in scoring with 26 points on 10-16 shooting, including 6-11 on three-pointers.