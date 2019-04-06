ALTOONA – A steady rain didn’t bother the runners at all. In fact, they enjoyed it.
A field of close to 200 fitness enthusiasts splashed through the elements in the 38th running of the Indianhead Track Club’s Spring Fever races Saturday morning on courses from Hobbs Ice Center.
“I never worry too much about the weather,” said Brent Kann, who racked up his fourth 10k/6Mile victory in his best time of 32-minutes, 13-seconds.
“It felt good out there,” said 15-k winner Cole Cloutier, who was celebrating the birth of baby Theo last Friday.
Cody Buckli said “It was fun running in the rain,” in winning the 5k after taking second earlier in the 15k.
And the female winners enjoyed it, also.
“It was cool but okay,” said Jamie Riley, the former Blugold runner now of Altoona after besting training partner Theresa Monpas in the 15-k.
10-k winner Maryjo Frank took sixth overall and had no complaints. “It was good, just drizzling and I did better than last year,”
Natalie Heidlage of Holmen was fifth overall in the 5-k, edging Shelby Mahder while the rain was letting up.
Cloutier, a 26-year-old from Eleva, turned in a time of 55:49 to win the 15k over Buckli, who finished in 56:59.
The Somerset native started running just a couple years ago and said he runs for run.
“Eau Claire is a great running community and that helped me get going,” said Cloutier, who is looking forward to the Eau Claire half marathon in a month.
Riley, a 31-year old registered nurse and a native of Cashton was an alternate on the Blugolds 2010 National team and finished with a time of 1:07:02, less than a minute ahead of Monpas, who said, “We ran together for about a 10-k and then I said, ‘You can take off and leave me.’”
Kann, who repeated last year’s win, breezed through the 10k in nearly six minutes ahead of runnerup Andrew Selseth, Eau Claire.
“This was a test for the Eau Claire Half Marathon and this is the fastest I’ve run it,” Kann said.
Frank finished in 43:43 to lead women with Jamie Dummer of Elk Mound second in 45:48.
Buckli said he felt good coming back with his best 5-k time of 18:05, well ahead of Jeffrey and Jordan Bergeman of Chippewa Falls, who followed.
Heidlage was the female winner in 20:45 with Mahder close behind in 21:26.
Despite the rain, many of the runners ran in shorts and T-shirts with the temperature in the lower 40s.