CADOTT — “It’s golf, you’re not going to win everything,” Ryan Isaacson said.
Are you sure?
Maybe that’s true in the big picture, but in the Chippewa Valley Golf Association Isaacson has, in fact, won everything. With a one-stroke victory at Sunday’s Cadott Open at Whispering Pines Golf Course, he made it four-for-four at CVGA Championship events this summer.
Another tournament played, another tournament won.
“I was able to not think about four in a row too much today, I really was just trying to golf my ball and play the best I could,” said Isaacson, a former Eau Claire Memorial and UW-Eau Claire golfer. “But it’s pretty special I think, what I’ve done.”
Sunday’s win came in different fashion than his second and third victories, which both were decided by a playoff. Isaacson shot a 70 at Whispering Pines, edging second-place Riley Johnson by one stroke.
It wasn’t easy though. He won a tournament in Peoria, Ill., on Saturday and didn’t get much rest after the five-hour drive back home at night. But he was up and at it on Sunday morning and managed to come out on top again after a rough start.
Isaacson was two-over-par after the first four holes, but made the turn to the back nine at one-over. A 33 on the back nine was enough to push him to the top of the leaderboard.
“I was tired, not a whole lot of rest,” Isaacson said. “Got out of the gates a little slow ... I made the turn thinking birdies, and they started to fall.”
As the Championship’s only winner at this point in the season, Isaacson has opened a huge lead atop the CVGA player of the year standings. He said he’s planning to play at the Lake Wissota Open in two weeks as well, seeking a fifth win in a row.
He’s been around the country this summer, trying his hand at some top-tier tournaments. He came up a bit short in his bid to qualify for the Colorado Open, missing out by two strokes at a qualifying event, but it’s been one of the few shortcomings this year.
“The good golf’s still coming. You can’t win everything, but fortunately I’ve been able to take care of things here at the CVGAs,” he said. “I’ve been working really hard, and I’ve been able to kind of ignore the results at times and get in the lab to hit some balls when no one’s out there. That’s where these wins come from, those five-hour practice days, long range sessions.”
And he’s still looking to take his game to the next level.
“I’m really trying to prioritize some of these big tournaments,” he said. “It’s time for me to just kind of take a step up and see if I can go far with this thing, try and win some big tournaments.”
Dean Goodwin shot a 72 to take third at the Cadott Open. Mark Sperling’s 73 was good for fourth, while four golfers tied for fifth with 74s.
The Championship’s next stop is at Lake Wissota on July 26. Current University of Minnesota golfer Thomas Longbella won there last year, carding a 64.
Cadott Open
Top 10
1, Ryan Isaacson 70; 2, Riley Johnson 71; 3, Dean Goodwin 72; 4, Mark Sperling 73; t5, William Leif, David Leslie, Bennett Swavely and Mitch Simonet 74; t9, Benjamin Pendleton, Tanner Wisemiller, Dan Pulda and Ben Raginski 76.