Will Schlitz already has one major individual state championship to his credit this year. Now the Eau Claire Memorial golfer is in contention for another.
Schlitz shot a 70 at the opening round of the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship on Monday in Nekoosa, good for a tie for third after the first day at Sand Valley Resort. Schlitz was the medalist at the WIAA Division 1 state championship meet in June, helping the Old Abes become team champions.
Now matched up with the top amateur golfers in the state — including some Division I college athletes — Schlitz is holding his own. He’s 2 under par entering the second round. He made six birdies in the first round, including four on the front nine. Those six rank second in the field for the first round.
Schlitz isn’t the only local golfer in contention either. Spring Valley graduate and current Marquette Golden Eagle Tyler Leach is tied for sixth after a first-round 71. He’s 1 under par.
Leach, who finished up his redshirt junior season with Marquette this spring, played close to par all day. He had three birdies, but avoided bogeys for the most part to get into contention. He had 13 pars, which ranked among the most in the field.
Hudson graduate Bennett Swavely is also near the top of the leaderboard, tied with Schlitz and others at 2 under par.
Hartland’s Travis Pronschinske and Whitefish Bay’s Jack Schultz are co-leaders at 4 under par after the first day of action. Schlitz, Swavely and Reedsburg’s Dylan Brown are all two strokes behind.
Schlitz and Leach are looking to maintain the Chippewa Valley’s high level of performance at the State Amateur. Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Longbella won the championship in 2020 and Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan tied for second in 2019. Both Tolan and Longbella finished in the top 10 last year.
Other local competitors in this year’s tournament include Baldwin’s Matthew Mueller, Rice Lake’s Brad Houghton and Eleva’s Tyler DeBruyckere. Mueller shot a 78 and is tied for 76th, while Houghton tallied an 82 and is tied for 126th.
DeBruyckere was a member of Memorial’s state championship team last month and carded an 89 in the opening round on Monday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who grew up in Burlington and often plays in Wisconsin State Golf Association events, shot a first-round 77.
The four-round tournament continues through Thursday, with the field trimmed in half after the cut following Tuesday’s second round.