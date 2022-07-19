A season best ensured Kenny Bednarek will run for a medal later this week.
The Rice Lake alumnus posted a time of 19.84 seconds in his 200-meter semifinal Tuesday, taking second place to automatically qualify for Thursday’s final. It was his fastest time this season. He was second only to fellow American Noah Lyles, who won the heat with a 19.62-second run.
“It was a good race,” Bednarek told the Peacock broadcast team after the semifinals. “I executed right and did what I needed to do. I’m excited to make it to the finals.”
Bednarek firmly held second place throughout the entire race. Lyles, the defending world champion, could not be caught.
“That’s not a shock to me, but I’m pretty sure I shocked my competitors,” Lyles told the broadcast team.
Bednarek had the third-best semifinal time, only behind Lyles and American teenager Erriyon Knighton, who won the third heat in 19.77 seconds — a new world record for a runner under the age of 20.
The 23-year-old from Rice Lake will be seeking his first medal from the World Championships. He was the silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics last year, but his only previous experience at the World Championships ended in the qualifying heats in 2019.
The three Americans will be favored for the three medal positions up for grab Thursday. The final is scheduled for 9:50 p.m. that night. It will be broadcast on USA Network.