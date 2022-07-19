Worlds Athletics

Rice Lake’s Kenny Bednarek, middle, takes second place in his heat during the men’s 200-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday in Eugene, Ore.

 Associated Press

A season best ensured Kenny Bednarek will run for a medal later this week.

The Rice Lake alumnus posted a time of 19.84 seconds in his 200-meter semifinal Tuesday, taking second place to automatically qualify for Thursday’s final. It was his fastest time this season. He was second only to fellow American Noah Lyles, who won the heat with a 19.62-second run.