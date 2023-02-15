UWEC MEN V STOUT

Blugold senior Brock Voigt dunks the basketball during UW-EC’s win over UW-Stout at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team finished the regular season strong on Wednesday night with a win over their rival, the UW-Stout Blue Devils.

The Blugolds traveled to Johnson Fieldhouse at UW-Stout for the two teams’ second matchup of the season. The Blugolds rode a strong offensive performance to an 82-66 win in their final game of the regular season.