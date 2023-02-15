The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team finished the regular season strong on Wednesday night with a win over their rival, the UW-Stout Blue Devils.
The Blugolds traveled to Johnson Fieldhouse at UW-Stout for the two teams’ second matchup of the season. The Blugolds rode a strong offensive performance to an 82-66 win in their final game of the regular season.
With the win, the Blugolds secured the number four seed and a home game in the WIAC tournament. UW-Stout, sitting in last place in the conference, will miss the tournament.
The Blugolds will face UW-Platteville in the first round of the tournament at home at Zorn Arena on Monday, February 20 at 7 p.m.
With the win, the Blugolds also completed a sweep over UW-Stout for the season. They also beat the Blue Devils 95-86 on January 18 in Eau Claire.
In the first half, both teams shot the ball well, particularly from outside. After one half of play, the Blugolds led 44-37.
UW-EC went 8-14 on three-pointers in the half to take a seven-point lead into halftime. The Blugolds shot 55.2% from the floor in the half.
The Blue Devils also shot the ball well, going 5-8 on three-pointers and shooting an overall 54.2% from the floor in the half.
Michael Casper led the way for the Blugolds with 15 points in the half, which included going 3-5 on three-pointers.
Spencer Page added nine points and Brock Voigt had eight points.
UW-Stout’s junior forward George Scharlau went 4-4 on three-pointers and scored 16 points in the half to lead the Blue Devils, while sophomore center Aidan Shore added eight points.
The Blugolds did a better job of capitalizing on UW-Stout’s mistakes in the first half, leading in points off turnovers 18-8 in the half.
The Blugolds outscored the Blue Devils 9-4 in the last 3:30 of the half to build their seven-point halftime lead.
Three minutes into the second half, the Blugolds had built a double-digit lead after a three-pointer by Carter Hanke made it 50-39.
However, the Blue Devils scored 11 unanswered points in response, which included three makes from behind the arc. The last three came from Scharlau and tied the score at 50-50 with 15 minutes left in the game. Scharlau was 7-7 from three-point range with the basket.
The Blugolds answered with a 21-4 run of their own, and with six minutes left, UW-EC held a 71-54 lead. The Blue Devils offense stalled as they began to struggle with some turnovers, and the Blugolds continued to score with ease.
UW-Stout never got back within single digits, and the Blugolds cruised to an 82-66 win in their final regular season game.
The Blugolds spread the ball around well on offense in the second half, getting contributions from lots of different scorers.
Casper led the Blugolds with 20 points in the game. Senior forward Spencer Page had 14 points and juniors Carter Huschka and Nolan Blair each had 13 points.
For the Blue Devils, Scharlau finished with 27 points and finished 7-8 on three-pointers, while Shore added 12 points.