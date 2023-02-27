For the second straight season, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team is going dancing in the NCAA tournament.
The Blugolds will travel to the University of Chicago on Friday, where they will face Whitman in the first round. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday night.
If the Blugolds win in the first round, they will face the winner of Chicago vs. Northwestern-St. Paul at the University of Chicago on Saturday night at 8 p.m. in the second round.
Last season, the Blugolds lost in the second round of the tournament to Millikin (Ill.) at Zorn Arena after an opening round win at home over North Central (Minn.).
The Blugolds watched the selection show together on campus on Monday afternoon and celebrated when their at-large bid into the tournament was announced.
UW-EC head coach Tonja Englund said emotions have been running high the last couple of “rollercoaster” weeks for the team, as they wrapped up the regular season and finished the WIAC tournament with a loss in the championship game to UW-Whitewater.
“The first thing that comes to mind is I’m so happy for my seniors,” Englund said. “It’s back-to-back years for them.”
Senior forward Tyra Boettcher said she, along with the rest of her senior class, have been taking in every moment of this final run.
“I’ve played every game like it’s my last these last couple weeks because we do not know what’s guaranteed,” Boettcher said.
She said they were disappointed in their losses to end the regular season and WIAC tournament, but they can’t wait to redeem themselves in the NCAA tournament.
“The first couple of seasons didn’t go as we planned for, but this is a new season and we’re super excited,” Boettcher said. “We’ve gotta get off to better starts, but getting this opportunity again we’re gonna make sure we do better.”
Blugold senior guard Jessie Ruden, the leading scorer in the WIAC, missed the NCAA tournament last year due to an injury.
Ruden said it was a nerve-wracking experience to watch the selection show and wait to see their team appear on the screen, but they were confident in their resume to get in.
“We were nervous, but we also knew how tough our schedule has been and we’ve won some very important games and we’ve played great opponents this whole season,” Ruden said. “So we were nervous, but we had a great feeling coming into this as well.”
Englund said she thought her team earned their at-large bid due to their strength of schedule, wins over ranked teams and the strength of the WIAC conference as a whole this season.
UW-Whitewater and UW-Oshkosh also made the tournament from the WIAC.
“This is when you understand why you play those tough schedules,” Englund said. “Our strength of schedule is awesome, we’ve played great teams around the country. I feel like even though we’re 20-8 we’re a really dangerous 20-8 that can do a lot of damage.”
Englund said she believes her team can go on a deep run in the tournament after facing tough competition all year, including in the WIAC tournament, when they showed their ability to come from behind in their thrilling comeback win over UW-Stout in the semifinals.
“I believe if we get in a close game, much like the Stout game, that because we’ve played such great competition that we can dig deep and find a way to win,” she said.
In order for her team to have success in the tournament, they need to get over their “uncharacteristic” shooting struggles from the past couple of weeks, get off to better starts in games and be more consistent defensively, Englund said.
She added that Ruden is one of the best players in the nation, Boettcher is one of the best double-double players and they have five players who can score on any given night.
Englund said she’s going to continue to lean on her five seniors, who’ve started every game since the stretch run of the regular season.
“Great teams and great players play their best basketball right now, and I still don’t feel like we’ve done that yet,” Englund said. “That’s what I crave as a coach, is to see my team play their best basketball when we get to the NCAA tournament.”