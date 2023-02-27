UWEC Women's Basketball Going Dancing

The Blugolds women's basketball team reacts to their NCAA DIII selection on Monday headed to the big dance. 

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

For the second straight season, the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team is going dancing in the NCAA tournament.

The Blugolds will travel to the University of Chicago on Friday, where they will face Whitman in the first round. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday night.