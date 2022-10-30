World Series Phillies Astros Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, in Houston.

 AP Photo/David J. Phillip

PHILADELPHIA — David Robertson walked off the mound after retiring Miami’s Miguel Rojas in April 2019. He wouldn’t throw another big league pitch for nearly 2 1/2 years.

He was a big bucks bust, his elbow shot less than a month into a $23 million, two-year contract with the Phillies. One surgery, a trip to Japan and three teams later, he’s wearing those high socks on a World Series mound, closing for Philadelphia at age 37.