I am disappointed in Leonhard that he did not go for two after the UW overtime TD. It was obvious to me that we were not going to stop MSU. After all, we had not for the whole second half, and OT. Do you agree that we should have taken a chance to steal the game?
— Andy Shovers (via email)
I thought about this during the game but didn’t have a big issue with Leonhard’s decision. Had he gone for it, I’d have been fine with it. But I understand his logic when he explained his decision on Monday.
“Yeah, that was definitely a thought,” he said. “I still felt like, at that point, we had outplayed them at times. And I thought at that point in the game extending it was the right thing to do.”
To me, you better be pretty doggone confident in a play that will get you 3 yards in that situation. Considering UW’s inconsistent play at quarterback and along the offensive line, its lack of tight ends and the fact it had been a pretty bad day for Bobby Engram as a play-caller, I probably would have been reluctant to go for two points in that situation as well.
I’m going to write a little bit more on this later in the week, but I’ve been impressed with how Leonhard has handled his first couple of weeks on the job. There’s a lot being thrown at him and I understand that fans are upset with the 34-28 loss to Michigan State in two overtimes, but I think we’re getting a glimpse of the type of leader Leonhard will be and I like what I see so far.
What this team needed after the midseason coaching change is exactly what Leonhard is providing: leadership.
I’m guessing Leonhard could fire an assistant coach if UW had a suitable replacement and the move would benefit the Badgers the rest of the season, but I can’t imagine he’s been handed the power for big-picture decisions beyond that.
UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said last week that Leonhard can fill the 10th assistant position — essentially replacing his own spot — but no official announcements have been made yet. As for a makeover of the recruiting department or any other major moves within the program, those will have to wait until either Leonhard has the interim tag removed or McIntosh picks someone else to lead the program.
I think some of that is just jealousy on the part of opposing fans. I also believe fans would change their tune about a guy if he was successfully leading their team. Ryan Day would be a damn hero to Badger Nation if he had UW contending in the Big Ten West and nationally.
Good guys can win, I have no doubt about that.
Receipts from readers. I like it.
That confidence has waned a bit over the last month, and this question in general has become more difficult to answer because of the uncertainty surrounding the program.
Who will be the coach? Will the coaching staff get a makeover, especially on offense? Will key players transfer out of the program? Will UW find some difference-makers in the transfer portal?
Those are all key questions that need to be answered prior to reassessing how good this team can be in 2023. I still think there’s a lot of talent in the program and it will be an experienced team next season, depending on who all returns. But it’ll be a couple months before this is all sorted out and we can realistically project what 2023 might look like.
Well, I put together a list of a dozen candidates the day after McIntosh fired Paul Chryst and broke down why those coaches would be good fits at UW and why they wouldn’t.
It’s all going to depend on what McIntosh is looking for in the next leader of this program. Does he want someone who has familiarity with UW or is he ready to go outside the family?
Lance Leipold makes a lot of sense as a candidate and I’d at least place a call to Dave Aranda. And it’s possible there are people not on my list who will emerge as potential candidates; names tossed out by readers included Darrell Bevell, Chris Petersen and Kentucky coach Mark Stoops.
For what it’s worth, my money is still on Leonhard.
Great question and that’s a little scary for the Badgers heading into this game against Purdue.
O’Connell leads the Big Ten with 325.0 passing yards per game and his primary target, Charlie Jones, already has 62 catches for 735 yards and nine touchdowns.
It’ll be a big test for a Badgers secondary that has been susceptible against the pass all season and really struggled at Michigan State. One thing to note, however, is that UW cornerbacks Ricardo Hallman and Jay Shaw were in position a lot of times but just couldn’t finish plays.
The Spartans won almost every 50/50 ball and that’s something UW has to improve at over the second half of the season.
My colleague, Colten Bartholomew, is going to have more on the offensive line struggles later this week. Unfortunately, UW offensive line coach Bob Bostad wasn’t made available to Colten for an interview.
It’d be great to get Bostad’s perspective on what’s gone wrong and what he’s doing to fix it. And if I’m going to be critical of some team leaders for skipping out on postgame interviews after the loss at Michigan State, it’s only fair I call out UW for this. Bostad coaches one of the most important positions on the team, makes $625,000 a year and has the title of run-game coordinator for a team that runs the ball a heck of a lot. He should be made available to speak to reporters at times during the regular season.
Crazier still, UW offensive coordinator Bobby Engram this week referred questions about the offensive line play to Bostad, apparently unaware that Bostad isn’t available for interviews during the week. Good luck making sense of that.
Leonhard said last week that UW would like to redshirt Myles Burkett. He’s already played in two games, so he could play in two more and maintain his redshirt season.
So it doesn’t make sense to put Burkett in the game unless it’s absolutely necessary.
But you’re right, and I’ve said it previously in this mailbag and elsewhere: The inability to create some legitimate depth behind Mertz has been a big problem and is one of the reasons Paul Chryst no longer has a job.
What we don’t know at this point is if Burkett is ready to play. The media isn’t allowed in practice, so it’s hard for me to say where he is from a development standpoint. It’s the coaching staff’s job to determine which QB gives UW the best chance to win each Saturday, and right now they must still feel that’s Mertz. Burkett closing the gap on Mertz this soon — he’s been on campus for 10 months — would be a surprise to me but he’ll have a chance to prove himself in spring if not earlier.
Bench Mertz right now in favor of Burkett? I’m not ready to go there, largely in part because I haven’t seen enough of Burkett to know if he’s ready.
Again, I’m not in the locker room, but I’d think players would appreciate a coach laying it on the line like that so everybody knows who they can trust.
As for Markus Allen’s departure, not sure you can make the leap that the quarterback is to blame for a guy who wasn’t getting the playing time he felt he deserved leaving the program. Now, if Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell decide to transfer, then I think that’s a legitimate concern.
It’s incredibly hard to predict what will happen to this team on a week-to-week basis.
I think the off week can’t come soon enough for the Badgers and heading into it with a win over Purdue — any way possible — would be a big morale booster and set UW up for a possible run down the stretch.
But every remaining game on the schedule is losable as well, so limping to the finish line is also quite possible.
UW athletic director Chris McIntosh decided to give Tony Granato a prove-it season, extending his contract after the team went 10-24-3 last season but reworking Granato’s contract to significantly lower the buyout.
The Badgers are off to an 0-4 start in 2022-23 and McIntosh’s decision to keep Granato isn’t looking so great at the moment. But as I’ve said before, I’m not expecting an in-season firing like McIntosh did in football because I don’t see a Jim Leonhard waiting in the wings.
One point about attendance: Even with its struggles last season, UW still ranked No. 2 nationally at 9,736 per game, though the actual crowd size for some games didn’t come close to matching the amount of tickets sold.
I’m going to get into this in a little more depth in a future column, but a game like this provides a unique experience for UW men’s and women’s basketball players and that’s something that this athletic department is trying to provide for as many of its athletes as possible.
I don’t see UW playing any games at Fiserv other than every other two years when it’s Marquette’s turn to host a game in the in-state rivals’ annual series.
It’s probably my biggest concern heading into UW’s season. Badgers coach Greg Gard has hinted that his team may play small at times, so I think we could see some lineups with Tyler Wahl, Markus Ilver and perhaps three guards when Steven Crowl needs a rest and the opponent doesn’t have a true big on the floor.
I’m curious to see how much of a role backup center Chris Hodges plays. He hasn’t played in a real game in two full seasons and is going to need some time to shake off the rust and get up to speed. He was viewed as developmental player when he committed to UW and that time off only delayed that growth.
I’m curious to see what UW does when it matches up with teams that have big centers — Michigan (Hunter Dickinson) and Purdue (Zach Edey) come to mind — because I don’t think Crowl is a guy who can play 30-plus minutes. And if he gets in foul trouble in those games, UW really could be in trouble.
The advantage to playing small is it should allow UW to play faster. The Badgers got up and down the floor more often last season and, with Chucky Hepburn running the show at point guard, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them push the pace again in 2022-23.
The three returning starters — forward Tyler Wahl, point guard Chucky Hepburn and center Steven Crowl — are locks. I think Max Klesmit, a transfer from Wofford, likely will get the nod at shooting guard.
It’s between Jordan Davis, Jahcobi Neath, Carter Gilmore and Markus Ilver for the remaining starting spot, and Gard said earlier this month even he didn’t know who would grab it.
UW has a closed scrimmage against Northern Iowa and an exhibition against UW-Eau Claire, so there’s plenty of time to sort out the fifth spot.
I think Nathaniel Hackett was respected around the building and he seemed to work well with Matt LaFleur in running Green Bay’s offense, but I wouldn’t put that departure high on the list of reasons for the Packers’ struggles this season.
The offensive line hasn’t played well and neither has Aaron Rodgers. The lack of a go-to receiver — and quality depth at that position — was something a lot of people anticipated would be an issue early in the season and that’s certainly been the case. Those are three pretty significant hurdles for an offense to jump over if it wants to be successful.
Hackett’s departure to become coach for the Denver Broncos, along with quarterback coach Luke Getsy leaving to become the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, led to some changes on the offensive staff and it’s possible that makeover is partially to blame for these early season struggles. The one I wonder about the most, considering the offensive line’s woes, is Luke Butkus being promoted to lead that position after Adam Stenavich moved into Hackett’s offensive coordinator role.
Playoff defeats go in their own category, especially considering the Packers exited as the No. 1 seed in the NFC each of the last two seasons. The home loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game two seasons ago has to rank as the most painful, while a divisional round loss to San Francisco qualifies as a dud on Green Bay’s part.
LaFleur hasn’t had many regular-season losses but he’s had some stinkers: 37-8 at San Francisco in 2019, 38-10 at Tampa Bay in 2020, 38-3 vs. New Orleans last season and now this 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
The difference? The most recent defeat was at home, and in a game the Packers really needed after losing to the New York Giants the previous week in London.
So, worst loss since the Mike McCarthy era? It’s in the running.