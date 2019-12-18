Andrew Fenton and Dylan Boecker were teammates on the gridiron for the Menomonie Mustangs. That won't change at the next level.
Fenton and Boecker both signed their National Letters of Intent to play college football at NCAA Division I North Dakota on Wednesday. Fellow Mustang Sam Skillings signed to wrestle at the University of Minnesota.
A handful of miles east, Eau Claire Memorial's Duncan McKinley signed to play football for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Fenton and Boecker were both first team All-Northwest selections this season. Fenton, an all-state offensive lineman, was the anchor of the Mustangs' dominant O-line. He helped lead the team to the Division 3 state semifinals this fall.
Boecker was a defensive star for the Mustangs, earning first team All-Big Rivers honors as a senior. He earned that recognition as a defensive lineman, but could see time at linebacker for North Dakota.
McKinley will be a long snapper for the Badgers. He was rated as a four-star prospect at the position by Kohl's Kicking. He was a three-time academic all-conference selection for the Old Abes and accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the Badgers in July.
Skillings has been a great wrestler for the Mustangs over the last few years. He is a two-time state qualifier, highlighted by last year's Division 1 runner-up finish at 182 pounds.
"Sam is a strong wrestler who has excelled in both folkstyle and freestyle," Golden Gophers coach Brandon Eggum said in a release on the school website. "His leg attacks are very good and hard to defend. He's been a Fargo finalist, a state finalist and we feel like the best is yet to come for him."