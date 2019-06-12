A two-run single from Phillip Sikes in the 10th inning proved enough for the Eau Claire Express, who took down the Mankato MoonDogs 7-4 in extras.
After surrendering three unearned runs in a rocky first inning for the Express, starter Colt Mink found his grove, scattering three hits over six innings.
Third baseman Nick Lopez made up for his first-inning error with a lead off single in the fourth inning. He came around three batters later when Sam Kohnle singled home a pair to tie the game at 3-3.
The MoonDogs added a run in the bottom of the 10th, but Noah Denoyer never let them get close, throwing the final four innings without allowing an earned run.