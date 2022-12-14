Six players from the UW-Eau Claire men's soccer team as well as head coach Casey Holm were named to the All-Wisconsin State Team this season.
Holm was named Coach of the Year after leading the Blugolds to a 19-2-1 record in the program's second season this year. UW-EC made their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and won their first tournament game, eventually falling in the second round to Gustavus Adolphus in a penalty kick shootout.
Nathan Donovan, sophomore forward from Hazel Green, WI, won Offensive Player of the Year and Max Walters, junior defenseman from Madison, WI, won Defensive Player of the Year,
Also named to the All-Wisconsin Team from UW-EC was sophomore midfielder Carter Thiesfeld, junior defenseman Ethan Andersen, junior defenseman Sam Lynch and sophomore goalkeeper Spencer Banks.
Donovan scored 21 goals this season for the Blugolds, which ties for the fifth-most goals in Division III. He had six game-winning goals throughout the season and a five-goal performance against Finlandia on Oct. 14. This is his second consecutive selection to the All-Wisconsin team.
As a defender, Walters helped the Blugolds limit opponents to an average of 0.58 goals per game this season.
Thiesfeld led Division III with 23 assists, six more than anyone else. Banks had a goal-against average of 0.67 this season and a 15-2-0 record in net including six shutouts.
Donovan also earned a spot on the United Soccer Coaches' All-America first team this season, the first All-American in program history.