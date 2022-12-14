Six players from the UW-Eau Claire men's soccer team as well as head coach Casey Holm were named to the All-Wisconsin State Team this season.

Holm was named Coach of the Year after leading the Blugolds to a 19-2-1 record in the program's second season this year. UW-EC made their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and won their first tournament game, eventually falling in the second round to Gustavus Adolphus in a penalty kick shootout.