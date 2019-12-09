Landon Lee will be the third Flying Eagle to represent the United States in the third edition of the Youth Winter Olympic Games to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, January 10-19.
Lee qualified as one of two Americans in the tryouts held at Steamboat Springs, Colo., over the weekend. The other is Erik Belshaw, Steamboat.
“I just wanted to keep the Eau Claire tradition alive,” the 17-year-old Eau Claire North junior said from the Denver airport prior to flying to Norway.
Emilee Anderson took part in the first games in Austria in 2012, placing ninth among girls. Ben Loomis took a second in Nordic Combined in Norway in 2016. Also taking part in Norway with the gold medal U.S. hockey team was Ty Emberson.
“I’m really excited, it’s a huge opportunity,” said Lee. “It will be great meeting all those jumpers from the other countries.”
Lee finished sixth in the U20 competition, fifth among Americans, but three were too old to meet tournament age regulations. He had jumps of 89 and 90 meters (292-295 feet) and scored 208.5 points to qualify as the second American. Belshaw was second in the competition behind winner Niklas Malacinski, Steamboat.
“I felt I really had some good jumps,” Lee said. “I did my best.”
Other Flying Eagles to place were Logan Gundry, 19th, Stewart Gundry, 22nd, and Carter Lee, 25th.
Stewart Gundry got on the podium in the U16 class, taking third with jumps of 66 and 63 meters. Belshaw was the winner and Tate Frantz, New York second. Carter Lee was ninth and Mason Gorski 13th.
Eau Claire had a winner in the Senior class when Olympian Ben Loomis had jumps of 89 1/2 and 95 meters (294-312 feet) to win easily over Jasper Good, Steamboat. They also placed 1-2 in the Nordic Combined competition.
Nate Mattoon took fourth place in the jumping with rides of 75 1/2-88 meters.
“Everybody (Flying Eagles) skied well,” said Lee, who will take part in FIS Cup and Continental Cup events in Nlorway before returning for Christmas.
— In Continental Cup action at Vikersund, Norway over the weekend, Flying Eagle Andrew Urlaub led Americans by taking 55th of the more than 70 jumpers. Pat Gasienica was 64th and Casey Larson 70th. On Sunday, Urlaub was disqualified due to a suit infraction.