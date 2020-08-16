After being honored as the 2020 Ski Jumping Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, Andrew Urlaub has been showing why while working on his specialty in training currently in Slovenia.
The 19-year-old Flying Eagle was selected for the honor earlier this summer after last year’s successful international season.
“To win this award, it shows me that my dreams as a kid are coming true,” Urlaub said. “I owe it to my parents, teammates and supporters who constantly push me to do my best. Thanks to everyone who followed my season through the ups and downs and cheered from home.”
The Eau Claire Memorial graduate led Americans by placing 18th in the World Junior championships in Germany as one of the highlights of his season.
His top performance came at Zakopane, Poland, when he jumped into fourth place and had the day’s longest jump of 135 meters or 437 feet in FIS Cup competition.
In the season’s FIS Cup standings, he finished 48th of 150 jumpers with 99 points although he took part in only a few of the competitions. He also scored in five Continental Cup events and totaled 21 points as well as saw limited World Cup action.
Urlaub, who hopes to tackle ski flying next winter, has become a leading candidate for a spot on the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team that is scheduled to compete in China.
He has had a very successful training season in Slovenia and is hoping to take part in Grand Prix and COC tournaments prior to the snow season.
Joining Urlaub in Slovenia has been Landon Lee, a 17-year-old North High School senior.
Lee is a member of the U.S. Junior Team and skied in last year’s Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland. He plans to take part in European competitions on plastic.
Meanwhile, 2018 Olympian Ben Loomis has been busy training at Utah Olympic Park near Park City, Utah, where he resides.
“We’ve had some productive training and are looking to go to Europe in September,” said the 22-year-old former Memorial High School student. “We’ll return to have some team competitions to decide who will be on the team.”
Loomis and teammate Jasper Good face some travel restrictions as members of the National Guard after seeing active duty in the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program during the summer of 2019.
Young Flying Eagle Stewart Gundry, 15, saw some training at Park City and showed great potential. On his second jump from the large hill at the Olympic complex, he turned in a gargantuan leap of 130 meters or 427 feet, which went beyond his limit and fell.
On the home front, work continues on the completion of the new 55-meter jump at Mt. Washington under the direction of project manager Matt Gundry, who is working with a volunteer crew.
“I’m confident that we will have a winter tournament this season,” Gundry said.