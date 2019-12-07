While its skiers are scattered across the country and Europe, the Flying Eagles/Eau Claire Ski Club is preparing for its 134th anniversary ski jumping tournament next month.
The U.S. Cup and 5-Hills night tourneys are slated for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18, at 90k Silver Mine Hill while the younger Flying Eagles will stage its Junior tournament Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Mt. Washington ski complex.
U.S. ski jumping team member Andrew Urlaub has been training mainly in Slovenia and is competing this weekend in Continental Cup action at Vikersund, Norway. He will be home for the holidays and then return to Europe for competition in early January.
“I was struggling a little in training at Park City but I worked to fix things,” said Urlaub, who scored in both the World Juniors and World championships in a 2019 breakthrough season. “I figure I’ll have a good chance to try ski flying.”
Urlaub qualified last winter and placed 44th in the World Tournament in Austria and earlier placed 29th in the Junior World championships – both major achievements.
Urlaub is a member of the jumping team that also includes Kevin Bickner and Casey Larson of Chicago and Decker Dean, Steamboat Springs, Colo. and Patrick Gasienica, Chicago.
City Olympian Ben Loomis, who skied in the 2018 Games in Korea, is coming off six months of military duty with the National Guard and is trying to round back into ski shape.
He spent two weeks training in Scandinavia and is now back working out at Steamboat Springs with several city skiers taking part in the action.
Loomis has been jumping well in training but is trying to lose some of the weight and muscle he added during his service hitch. He will take part in Nordic Combined next weekend as Park City, Utah, hosts three days of Continental Cup events.
Also at Steamboat is 17-year old Landon Lee, who has officially been named to the Junior National Team for ski jumping. Also on the team are Canden Wilkinson, 17, and Erick Belshaw, 15, of Steamboat; Hunter Gibson, 18, Chicago and Greyson Scharffs, 18, Park City.
Lee was in competition this weekend, along with other young Eagles — including brother Carter Lee and Logan and Stewart Gundry — for spots on U.S. teams that will be taking part in January in the Junior Olympics in Switzerland and the World Junior tournament in Germany.
“I’ve been feeling pretty good in training, we’ll see what happens in the tournament,” Landon Lee said this week from Steamboat.
Monday, he will leave for Norway for FIS Cup events and will also jump in Slovenia and Germany before returning for the holidays.
“My hopes are to make one of the teams, go on and score FIS Cup points and just get as much experience as I can,” the Eau Claire North junior said. “But everyone is skiing well.”
That includes brother Carter Lee, 15, and Logan, 17, and Stewart Gundry, 14, who all came on strong last season and are looking for successful seasons.
Also training at Steamboat is Nate Mattoon, former U.S. Junior Team member who will also head to Europe next week.
“He is skiing really, really well,” Landon Lee said of Mattoon.
Meanwhile, preliminary work has begun preparing the Silver Mine and Mt. Washington ski hills.