In the shadow of their giant new tower, the Flying Eagles will hold their annual Fall ski-jumping tournament on plastic Saturday.
The 55-meter hill is not ready for competition but jumping will be held on the three smaller hills beginning at noon at the Mt. Washington ski complex.
A good number of youngsters from Central ski clubs is expected to take part on the 7, 15 and 30-meter hills.
They will join a group of hometown Flying Eagles who have been drilling weekly at the hills.
“We’ve got a lot of kids and there’s a ton of enthusiasm,” said coach Nick Mattoon, a 2018 U.S. Olympic alternate. “We’ve reached out to the Parks and Recreation and opened it up to the community,”
Mattoon, who grew up on the hills as a toddler, said he’s been working with the youngsters up to three times a week and is impressed by their progress.
The goal of the skiers on the 30-meter hill will be 31 meters or 102 feet, a record set last winter by Maxim Glyvka of the Norge Ski Club of Chicago.
Meanwhile, work on the 55-meter hill continues under the direction of Project Chairman Matt Gundry.
“Half of the deck on the inrun has been completed but there is quite a bit left to do,” Gundry said.
The goal is to have it completed by February in time for the Flying Eagles Junior Tournament.
“I’m hoping we can but it remains a question,” Gundry said. “We may need to hire a contractor to finish the job.”
The complex has been a hub of city ski jumping for 128 years since 1892.
Flying Eagles finished high in the recent 70k Norge Fall Tournament at Fox River Grove, Ill., near Chicago. A portion of the results follow.
First Day Results
U16 Male
1. Tate Frantz, New York, jumps of 71 1/2 and 73 1/2 meters (235 and 242 feet) for 230.5 total points; 2. Caleb Zuckerman, Salisbury, Conn., 64 1/2-71 (212-233); 3. Maxim Glyvka, Chicago, 60-67 1/2 (197-222), 190.5; 5. Stewart Gundry, FE, 56-63 (184-207), 165.8; 6. Carter Lee, FE 57-65 1/2 (187-215), 157.0.
U20
1. Hunter Gibson, Chicago 70-71 (230-233), 225.2; 2. Shane Kocher, Chicago 62-67 (203-220), 191.3; 3. Landon Lee, FE 60-63 (197-207), 173.6; 4. Logan Gundry 53-54 (174-177), 141.4.
Seniors
3. Tony Benzie, FE 62-58 (203-190), 165.0; 4. Nate Mattoon, FE 54 1\2-58 (179-190), 153.0.
Second Day Results
U16
1. Zuckerman, 68 1/2-69 1/2 (225-228), 214.1; 2. Frantz 71-74 1/2 (233-246), 212.1; 3. Stewart Gundry 63-67 (207-220), 190.5; 6. Carter Lee 60 1/2-64 1/2 (199-212), 177.0.
U20
1. Gibson, 73-70 (240-230), 224.6; 2. Kocher, 64-64 (210-210), 190.6; 3. Landon Lee 63 1/2-63 209-207), 178.8; 5. Logan Gundry 57-57 (187-187), 152.3.