Flying Eagle Nick Mattoon jumps during the action at Silver Mine Hill on Saturday, Jan. 12.

 Photo by Branden Nall

In the shadow of their giant new tower, the Flying Eagles will hold their annual Fall ski-jumping tournament on plastic Saturday.

The 55-meter hill is not ready for competition but jumping will be held on the three smaller hills beginning at noon at the Mt. Washington ski complex.

A good number of youngsters from Central ski clubs is expected to take part on the 7, 15 and 30-meter hills.

They will join a group of hometown Flying Eagles who have been drilling weekly at the hills.

“We’ve got a lot of kids and there’s a ton of enthusiasm,” said coach Nick Mattoon, a 2018 U.S. Olympic alternate. “We’ve reached out to the Parks and Recreation and opened it up to the community,”

Mattoon, who grew up on the hills as a toddler, said he’s been working with the youngsters up to three times a week and is impressed by their progress.

The goal of the skiers on the 30-meter hill will be 31 meters or 102 feet, a record set last winter by Maxim Glyvka of the Norge Ski Club of Chicago.

Meanwhile, work on the 55-meter hill continues under the direction of Project Chairman Matt Gundry.

“Half of the deck on the inrun has been completed but there is quite a bit left to do,” Gundry said.

The goal is to have it completed by February in time for the Flying Eagles Junior Tournament.

“I’m hoping we can but it remains a question,” Gundry said. “We may need to hire a contractor to finish the job.”

The complex has been a hub of city ski jumping for 128 years since 1892.

Flying Eagles finished high in the recent 70k Norge Fall Tournament at Fox River Grove, Ill., near Chicago. A portion of the results follow.

First Day Results

U16 Male

1. Tate Frantz, New York, jumps of 71 1/2 and 73 1/2 meters (235 and 242 feet) for 230.5 total points; 2. Caleb Zuckerman, Salisbury, Conn., 64 1/2-71 (212-233); 3. Maxim Glyvka, Chicago, 60-67 1/2 (197-222), 190.5; 5. Stewart Gundry, FE, 56-63 (184-207), 165.8; 6. Carter Lee, FE 57-65 1/2 (187-215), 157.0.

U20

1. Hunter Gibson, Chicago 70-71 (230-233), 225.2; 2. Shane Kocher, Chicago 62-67 (203-220), 191.3; 3. Landon Lee, FE 60-63 (197-207), 173.6; 4. Logan Gundry 53-54 (174-177), 141.4.

Seniors

3. Tony Benzie, FE 62-58 (203-190), 165.0; 4. Nate Mattoon, FE 54 1\2-58 (179-190), 153.0.

Second Day Results

U16

1. Zuckerman, 68 1/2-69 1/2 (225-228), 214.1; 2. Frantz 71-74 1/2 (233-246), 212.1; 3. Stewart Gundry 63-67 (207-220), 190.5; 6. Carter Lee 60 1/2-64 1/2 (199-212), 177.0.

U20

1. Gibson, 73-70 (240-230), 224.6; 2. Kocher, 64-64 (210-210), 190.6; 3. Landon Lee 63 1/2-63 209-207), 178.8; 5. Logan Gundry 57-57 (187-187), 152.3.