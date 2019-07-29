Eau Claire’s Flying Eagles made their presence felt in last weekend’s Normal Hill National Ski Jumping championships held on plastic at Utah Olympic Park in Park City, Utah.
Andrew Urlaub and Nate Mattoon placed among the top six Americans in Senior Class to lead the way.
“Our guys did very well,” said Dan Mattoon, who acted as Technical Delegate for the event. “They’re making improvements and we’re looking forward to more success.”
In all, there were seven Flying Eagles taking part while Olympian Ben Loomis, along with Nordic Combined teammate Jasper Good, was completing a service hitch and did not take part.
Urlaub, who jumped in the World Championships in Austria last winter, was the 5th ranked U.S. jumper with jumps of 92 and 89 1/2 meters (302-294 feet) and he was followed by Mattoon, who had jumps of 86 1/2-85 1/2 meters (284-281 feet).
The winner was U.S. Team veteran Kevin Bickner, Chicago, who had jumps of 99 and 100 meters (325-328 feet) to score 266.7 points and edge out Canada’s Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes. Casey Larson and Decker Dean followed.
“Andrew’s doing great,” Dan Mattoon said. “He jumped much better in the National meet than the day before in the U.S. Cup.”
Nate Mattoon is making a comeback after suffering injuries last year.
“He’s working his way back after last year’s falls,” father Dan said. “He had a mental block to overcome and is very confident that he will do well.”
Landon Lee, a member of the U.S. Junior Team, finished a respectable 16th jumping with the big boys. Stewart Gundry was 20th and Logan Gundry 22nd.
Nina Lussi, New York, took the women’s title and Taylor Fletcher, Steamboat Springs, Colo., was the Nordic Combined winner.
In an earlier U.S. Cup event on the hill size 100 jump, Urlaub placed second to Dean in the Under 20 class with Landon Lee 16th followed by Logan and Stewart Gundry and Carter Lee.
Mattoon was the No. 5 American behind winner Bickner in Senior Class.
On the hill size 68 jump, Landon Lee finished fifth in U18 followed by Logan Gundry while Stewart Gundry was fourth and Carter Lee eighth in U16.
The lone Flying Eagles female entry was Annie Misurek, who took third in U14.
The site and date of the Large Hill National championships has not yet be determined. But it is expected to be a winter snow event with hills at Westby, Iron Mountain and Vancouver, British Columbia among those in consideration.
The Flying Eagles will host a U.S. Cup meet in January.
In a competition held earlier in July at Steamboat Springs, Urlaub was fourth and Mattoon sixth in Senior; Landon Lee third in U18 and Stewart Gundry fifth and Carter Lee seventh in U16.
For complete results, see scoreboard.